Doha deploys emergency teams to help Yemen flash flood victims

Internally displaced Yemeni families across the war-torn country received medical aid services as part of the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)’s latest mission in governorates of Taiz and Hajjah.

This came as a response to the humanitarian appeal issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to help those affected by the flash floods in the country.

“This emergency intervention is co-implemented with the governorate’s health department, the director of camp executive unit, and the camp coordination department of the International Organization for Migration (IOM),” said Dr. Hudhayfah Al-Sabri, the project coordinator at QRCS’s mission.

The $55,143 mission included deploying 11 emergency medical care teams across Abs district and rural areas in Hajjah as well as the Al-Shamayatayn district in Taiz, to provide medical services to the communities.

In Taiz, a team of medical experts, including a general practitioner, nurse, pharmacist, nutritionist, immunologist, and reproductive health specialist, helped some 280 patients in just one visit.

In addition to medical supplies, the team is also supplied with an ambulance vehicle and medications to ensure the needs of the people are covered.

“They examine the patients, give them the necessary prescriptions, and provide public health counselling. Critical cases are referred to the Al-Nashma Hospital, which had already been rehabilitated by QRCS,” the organisation said in a press release.

Sources said that the mission will last for two months to cover all residents of camps in the district.

The Qatar Red Crescent has launched a range of humanitarian projects in Yemen since 2012 to alleviate the suffering of thousands in the region’s most-impoverished nation.

Efforts have stepped up since the 2014 conflict erupted, which has killed more than 100,000 people and been described by the United Nations as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

