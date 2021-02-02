21.1 C
Qatar Red Crescent launches $1.4mn ‘life-changing’ surgical services in Gaza

By Hala Abdallah

At a total cost of $1.4 million, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) launched a project aiding Gaza patients with critical medical conditions.

QRCS inaugurated a program in occupied Palestine aiming at providing medical care to disadvantaged residents in the besieged Gaza Strip.

A 65-year-old man who was risk of a lower limb amputation, was among those saved as part of the initiative. He suffered from a previous injury which left him with an open wound that required a surgical intervention.

The Qatari charity hired a plastic surgery specialist to conduct the surgery.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Maghrabi, the specialist who conducted the surgery said the two-hour surgery was a success.

“In a two-hour procedure, we reconnected the Achilles tendon, replaced the patch of skin with a skin graft fed by a blood vessel to take blood to the injured part, and removed all ulcers and dead tissues to prevent chronic inflammations that can lead to amputation.”

The patient is currently “receiving post-procedure care,” said Dr. Al-Maghrabi. 

“He is in good health, with no complications,” he added.

Read also: Qatar Red Crescent delivers food aid to thousands of families in Yemen

“The surgery was performed under the Gaza Specialist Surgical Services Support project, co-executed by QRCS and Palestine’s Ministry of Health (MOH) in Gaza,” stated QRCS.

The operation required medical intervention from specialists in orthopaedics, cardiovascular surgery, pulmonology, and urology.

Under the humanitarian programme in the besieged Gaza, QRCS covers several activities to support and enhance the health sector in the region.

The estimated cost of the ongoing program is $1.4 million, including support for patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), which is an inborn disease that can lead to serious physical and mental problems such as intellectual disability, seizures, behavioural problems, and mental disorders.

In addition, the project is also inclusive of “training programs for medical professionals, such as Master of Health Policy and Administration and Anesthesia and Intensive Care Diploma,” according to QRCS.

