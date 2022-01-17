22 C
Doha
Monday, January 17, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar Red Crescent provides therapeutic services in northwestern Syria

By Makeda Ararso

-

QRCS, OCHA support life-saving therapeutic nutrition in Syria

The Qatar Red Crescent Society has begun implementing the latest stage of an initiative which provides public health services to thousands of people in northwestern Syria.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), with support from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), have begun the operational phase of a project which aims to provide vital therapeutic and preventative nutrition services some of Syria’s most vulnerable communities.

This project is expected to benefit over 100,000 people, including 53,000 pregnant or breastfeeding women and another 58,000 children. It will be operational in 29 villages across the Syria’s northwestern region, as well as 24 camps of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Since its inception, QRCS has worked on empowering and aiding vulnerable communities in some of the world’s poorest countries or those that have been severely affected by wars or natural disasters. This project aims to save lives and reduce health problems by reducing mortality rates among young children, pregnant women, and nursing mothers.

The charity has introduced mechanisms that allow for effective screening for severe malnutrition at any stage. It also provides micronutrients and nutritional supplements while directing more severe cases to specialised centres for medical attention. Part of the initiative also focusses on increasing public awareness about adequately taking care of infants and young children.

So far, QRCS has carried out similar initiatives in Syria through its educational projects, child nutrition and emergencies, and concerns related to Covid-19. It has also aided Syrian refugees in Turkey, which is home to an estimated 3.6 million displaced persons from Syria.

Read more: Qatar Charity bolsters Syria women and children’s hospital with essential equipment

The initial stages of the project were focused on hiring and training medical personnel under eight rapid response teams and rehabilitating target centres. Each team consisted of one midwife, one nurse, one malnutrition therapist, two community health workers, and one data entry officer. With the coordination of local authorities and humanitarian organisations operating in the region, the first stage of the project was completed in 2020.

Nutrition services are offered through the seven centres and two rapid response teams to widen the scope of coverage, and reach those most vulnerable in remote areas. All services are conducted through the implementation of World Health Organisation-approved guidelines to minimise the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Qatar renews support for political resolution in Syria

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Gulf state has explicitly refused to normalise with the Bashar Al-Assad regime and opposes its return to the Arab League as long as...
Read more
News

Thousands benefit from Qatar Charity’s winter aid

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The charity has expanded its efforts globally to help those in need during the winter season.  Qatar Charity has delivered aid to over 20,000 people...
Read more
News

Qatari donor fulfills Syrian refugee’s wish

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
At least 13.4 million people are in need of humanitarian and protection assistance in Syria and 6.7 million are internally displaced. "A tent, all I...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Inflation in Qatar reaches record high

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The Gulf nation's inflation rate has spiked in the last years, and it could be attributed to the challenges imposed by the global pandemic.  Qatar's...

Problems with Ehteraz app as COVID numbers surge in Qatar

Health & Wellbeing

Everything you need to know about Qatar’s school COVID protocols

In The Classroom

#Unvaccinated_Rights: social media users in Qatar debate

Health & Wellbeing

Experts detect online ‘Somali’ network pushing anti-Qatar propaganda

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.