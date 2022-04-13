Qatar Red Crescent Society provides medical assistance to internally displaced Syrians

The war in Syria has left 13.4 million people in need of humanitarian protection in the country.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) said on Monday that it aims to provide medical assistance to 5,9000 internally displaced Syrians in northern Syria on a monthly basis.

The organisation said that its Zouf Health Center receives at least 2,300 visitors per month as the Kafr Jales health Center receives 3,600 others. QRCS also deploys mobile medical clinics to provide healthcare for remote and inaccessible camps.

The health facilities provide ambulance services, outpatient clinics, laboratory tests, and free medications.

The clinics come as part of QRCS’s efforts to support Syrian refugees and those who have been internally displaced by the ongoing war in Syria under the Bashar Al-Assad regime.

According to the UN, there are at least 5,721,883 registered Syrian refugees who were forced to leave their homeland due to the ongoing war in Syria since 2011. The war had also internally displaced 6.7 million people.

On Monday, QRCS deployed water tankers at internally displaced camps in Al-Bab, located in norther Syria, and their surroundings. The initiative aims to purify and deliver daily 20-30 liters of safe water to 14,000 people.

The Qatari organisation has also been building a village in northern Syria to provide the area’s internally displaced population with a safe shelter. Comprising 36 flats, the village includes water supply, electricity, and sewage services.

The project also creates 100 job opportunities for internally displaced people at the site.

QRCS is currently working on three construction projects that would establish 1,116 housing units. A total of 208 housing units have already been constructed over the past two years in Al-Bab.

At least 1,1000 housing units under five projects in Idlib have been completed over the past five years.

In January, QRCS announced the completion of “Umran City” in Al-Bab, providing proper housing for families that have been chosen according to their needs.

“Some of my children were surprised to see a concrete house,” Abo Mohamed, one of the beneficiaries, had told QRCS upon inaugurating the housing facilities.

“They were born and grew up in tents. They had no idea what a wall, door, or window is. They did not know how to use light switches or water taps.”

The city includes 92 flats that include electricity, water, and a sewage infrastructure. The first phase of the project was completed in 2019, providing 116 flats to more than 1,200 people.

The war in Syria has left 13.4 million people in need of humanitarian protection in the country as generations grow up in refugee camps.

Turkey is the largest host of Syrian refugees, where more than 3.6 million are currently sheltered.

Jordan hosts over 660,000 Syrian refugees, out of which at least 80% live outside camps as 128,000 live in refugee camps including Za’atari and Al-Azraq. Almost 80% of Syrian refugees in Jordan were living on $3 a day, under the national poverty line.

Qatar has repeatedly called for the need to reach a political resolution in Syria whilst refusing to normalise with the Assad regime for its crimes against humanity.

The UN said last month that more than 100,000 Syrians are missing or have been forcibly disappeared. The country’s poverty rate has reached 90%, with 14.6 million people currently depending on humanitarian aid.

