Qatar Red Crescent, UNRWA team up to support Palestinian refugees

The two signed an MoU to provide “diverse forms of humanitarian support.”

Palestinian refugees will be provided aid through a joint memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The aim is to raise funds for the Palestinians both in Qatar and internationally, and launch humanitarian projects and campaigns that will help to alleviate their suffering amid economic, financial, and political turmoil, with the addition of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MoU was signed by QRCS secretary-general Ali bin Hassan al-Hammadi and UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini at a ceremony.

“QRCS realises the important mandate undertaken by the UNRWA to meet the needs of the people of Palestine and ease the burdens and difficulties they face. In particular, the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak has weighed heavily on their lives, health, and incomes,” said al-Hammadi.

“Today, there is growing despair and distress, and there is also a feeling among the Palestinian refugees that they might be abandoned by the international community. This is the reason why this cooperation is so important today, because we have to redouble our effort to meet the basic needs and rights of the Palestinian refugees,” Lazzani said.

Israel already occupies at least 80 percent of Palestinian land illegally, in clear violation of the United Nation’s International Law.

In Gaza, Israel has imposed a land, air and sea since 2007, which limited the movement of at least 1.8 million Palestinians while severely undermining their living conditions.

Palestinians have continued to live under illegal occupation with limited access to their own resources, from land to water.

While millions have been forcibly displaced to refugee camps around the region, Palestinians in occupied territories are now struggling with limited medical services amid the ongoing pandemic, with ongoing Israeli aggression and house raids.

