30.5 C
Doha
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar Red Crescent, UNRWA team up to support Palestinian refugees

By Sana Hussain

-

Top StoriesPolitics
[Instagram/UNRWA]

The two signed an MoU to provide “diverse forms of humanitarian support.”

Palestinian refugees will be provided aid through a joint memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). 

The aim is to raise funds for the Palestinians both in Qatar and internationally, and launch humanitarian projects and campaigns that will help to alleviate their suffering amid economic, financial, and political turmoil, with the addition of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Read also: Qatar mobilises disaster management centre in Izmir earthquake response

The MoU was signed by QRCS secretary-general Ali bin Hassan al-Hammadi and UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini at a ceremony. 

“QRCS realises the important mandate undertaken by the UNRWA to meet the needs of the people of Palestine and ease the burdens and difficulties they face. In particular, the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak has weighed heavily on their lives, health, and incomes,” said al-Hammadi.

“Today, there is growing despair and distress, and there is also a feeling among the Palestinian refugees that they might be abandoned by the international community. This is the reason why this cooperation is so important today, because we have to redouble our effort to meet the basic needs and rights of the Palestinian refugees,” Lazzani said. 

Israel already occupies at least 80 percent of Palestinian land illegally, in clear violation of the United Nation’s International Law.

In Gaza, Israel has imposed a land, air and sea since 2007, which limited the movement of at least 1.8 million Palestinians while severely undermining their living conditions.

Palestinians have continued to live under illegal occupation with limited access to their own resources, from land to water.

While millions have been forcibly displaced to refugee camps around the region, Palestinians in occupied territories are now struggling with limited medical services amid the ongoing pandemic, with ongoing Israeli aggression and house raids.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

England’s Willstrop reaches last 16 in Qatar Classic with smashing Round 2 win

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
James Willstrop through to last 16 in Qatar Classic 2020. After an intense win against Scotland’s World No. 22 Greg Lobban, James Willstrop reached the...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:03

The Round Up | 3 Nov 2020

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories in #Doha on The Round Up today 👇 🦠@WHO director-general to speak at WISH 2020 🇦🇫Qatar to mediate between Afghanistan and Taliban 🇹🇷Doha sets up...
Read more
Politics

Afghanistan, Taliban accept Qatar offer to mediate following escalations

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The warring factions have yet to reach a resolution to the ongoing conflict. Qatar will play a mediating role between Afghanistan and the Taliban by...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Opinion

The passengers were violated and it’s time for Qatar to take...

Dr. Amal Almalki - 1
The incident that took place at Hamad International Airport was a violation of women's rights and it is time for Qatar to take this...

Veteran Qatari rally driver dies while watching race

Sports

EXCLUSIVE: CCTV footage shows moment abandoned baby discovered at airport

DN Special Reports

Five hidden iPhone tricks you’ve never seen before

Technology

Where to buy the iPhone 12 in Qatar

Technology

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

What would a Biden presidency look like for Qatar, GCC region?

Opinion Michael Eisner & Sarah Leah Whitson - 0
As the United States gears up for the the November 3 presidential election, questions have been raised over the potential impact of a Joe...
Read more

The bumbling Macron and delusions of ‘grandeur’ France

Top Stories Farhan Chak - 0
France’s hypocrisy allows it to talk about humanity while quietly suffocating people wherever found unguarded, writes Dr Farhan Chak. What is the glory of France?...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

The passengers were violated and it’s time for Qatar to take women’s rights seriously

Opinion Dr. Amal Almalki - 1
The incident that took place at Hamad International Airport was a violation of women's rights and it is time for Qatar to take this...
Read more

Veteran Qatari rally driver dies while watching race

Sports Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The prominent regional champion passed away for natural reasons. Qatar’s prominent veteran rally driver Sheikh Hamad Bin Eid Al Thani died while watching the Dukhan...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.