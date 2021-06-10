40.5 C
Doha
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Qatar regulator orders Ooredoo to fix Netflix billing complaints

By Farah AlSharif

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

After complaints from Ooredoo customers in Qatar, the CRA issued a prompt order to fix the issues.

Ooredoo has been ordered to take corrective action concerning subscriptions to streaming giant Netflix after complaints were made to Qatar’s Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA).

Customers noted false invoices and unauthorised transactions were made to the streaming platform, leading the CRA to demand action from the national telecommunications company.

The move was in line with CRA’s “keenness to balance between consumers’ and telecom service providers’ rights in the State of Qatar and ensure the provision of advanced, innovative, and reliable telecom services across the State.”

The CRA advised customers to regularly check their bills before making any payments to ensure they do not pay for a service they have not requested or activated.

Read also: Student scammed for QR 6,000 while ordering pizza online

If any doubts arise regarding their bill, customers should contact their telecommunication service provider for clarifications on any suspicious charges, a statement by CRA said.

Consumers have the right to lodge a complaint to CRA if there are any issues related to their bill that has been left unresolved by the provider or if they were dissatisfied with the offered resolution from the telecom service.

Last year, Ooredoo announced a QR 30 increase to the price of their entry-level plan Ooredoo ONE, which included a non-optional six-month subscription to Netflix or a year’s subscription to beIN CONNECT.

The sudden increase in price and lack of option to remain with the current plan left many Ooredoo users frustrated, as they felt they were being forced to pay for extra services they did not request or want.

