‘Qatar Relief Convoys’ arrive to Syrian refugee camps in Lebanon

By Hala Abdallah

-

Qatar Charity delivers relief aid to Syrian refugees in Lebanon’s Arsal

Winter and relief aid has been distributed to more than 2,700 displaced Syrian families in Arsal, Lebanon.

As part of the “Qatar Relief Convoys” drive, Qatar Charity (QC) delivered winter and relief aid to Syrian refugees in Arsal, Lebanon, to rescue disadvantaged Syrians and alleviate their suffering.

The charity announced on Wednesday that the first consignment of aid sent to Arsal was in cooperation with the Islamic Medical Association in the area.

QC sent 9 trucks of aid including basic food and other essentials aiming to meet the urgent needs of more than 2,700 families, with around 13,500 individuals.

“This aid comes in response to the urgent humanitarian needs of the Syrian refugees in the camps of Arsal to lessen their plight, which was multiplied by the bitter cold, rain and snow,” stated QC.

Read also: Qatar Charity deploys convoys to aid refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey

Last month, more than 200 convoys set off from the Turkish-Syrian border to deliver aid to internally displaced Syrians in Turkey. The convoy then continued its journey to Jordan, where it implemented its second phase – distributing winter aid to both Syrian and Palestinian refugees and needy Jordanian families affected by the novel coronavirus. 

On Wednesday, the convoy reached the Syrian refugee camps in Arsal to conduct the third phase of the relief aid distribution.  

“The ‘Qatar Relief Convoys’, which comes as part of Qatar Charity’s ‘Warmth and Peace’ campaign, will continue to deliver aid until March. It aims to provide aid worth QR 20 million to 120,000 refugees and displaced persons,” QC added.

As thousands of displaced and refugee families continue to face tough living conditions, QC urged benefactors in Qatar to support the convoys in order to expand help to a maximum number of people.

