Qatar renews calls on Sudanese parties to achieve political consensus

Sudan has been living under political turmoil for years.

Qatar has renewed its calls for Sudanese parties to reach a political consensus that meets the aspirations of the people of Sudan.

The remarks were made by Qatar’s Acting Charge d’Affairs of the Permanent Delegation in Geneva, Jawhara Al Suwaidi, at the 49th session of the Human Rights Council on Sudan.

Al Suwaidi stressed the need to reach an inclusive resolution that would pave the way towards security and stability in the country, whilst ensuring the protection of human rights.

The envoy expressed her country’s keenness on protecting human rights in Sudan and promoting stability and unity in Khartoum.

Qatar’s role in Sudan

The Gulf state has long supported efforts to reach a political resolution in Sudan and the protection of civilians.

Last year, Qatar was amongst a list of countries that had rejected the military power grab by coup leader and army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on 25 October.

In 2020, Qatar had participated in the final signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the transitional government of the Republic of Sudan and the Sudanese Armed Movements.

Qatar had hosted the International Donors Conference for Reconstruction and Development in Darfur in 2013, where the country pledged to raise $7.2 billion to help rebuild the conflict area over a period of six years.

In 2011, Doha sponsored a negotiation process that resulted in the Darfur Peace Agreement, which brought together the government of Sudan and the armed movements to end the six-year-long Darfur conflict.

Ongoing pro-democracy protests

At the time, Former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, was placed under house arrest by Al-Burhan along with other Sudanese officials. Hamdok was then reinstated in November before resigning on the 3rd of January.

The power grab was followed by pro-democracy rallies across the country against the military rule. Protestors have been subjected to crackdowns by the military and are frequently met with violence.

Citing Sudanese medics, AFP reported on Tuesday that at least 85 people have been killed over the past four months as hundreds were wounded.

Before Al-Burhan’s takeover, Sudan has been ruled by a sovereign council, Government of National Unity, since 2020 for a transitional period until the 2023 elections.

“As we enter the remaining 12 months of the transitional period…we are mindful of the accumulation of unfulfilled commitments and the imperative to address them in the limited time at hand,” warned Nicholas Haysom, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for South Sudan, said on Monday.

The military have also been accused of reinstating loyalists of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir, who was overthrown in the 2019 revolution. Prominent politicians linked to a committee placed to take down the Bashir-era network.

Al-Burhan had denied those claims as well as his involvement in the arrests.

Sudan has lived under political turmoil for years under the Al-Bashir rule. This has led to the collapse of various sectors in the country as well as a dire economic and humanitarian situation.

