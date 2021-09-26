Qatar reunites Afghan interpreter with his family in San Antonio

The latest evacuation flight came as part of Qatar’s continued efforts to safely evacuate Afghans and foreigners from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Qatari authorities reunited an Afghan man with his family after transporting them from Kabul onboard a Qatar Airways charter flight, San Antonio Express-News reported on Friday.

The family of a military translator who worked with the US army in Afghanistan safely reached the United States on Thursday after finding themselves stuck in the war-torn nation due to flight restrictions imposed by the Taliban.

Mohammad, who requested not share his full name, said his wife and five children finally fled the country on 17 September onboard a Qatar Airways flight. He asked San Antonio media not to include his full name in fear of retaliation against relatives living in Afghanistan.

Logistics for the transportation was safely carried out between US Rep. Joaquin Castro’s office and Qatari authorities – a key player in ensuring thousands of Afghans and foreigners are evacuated from Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

Friday’s Qatar Airways flight carried 28 American citizens and seven passengers with permanent residency to the United States.

“My top priority in Congress is helping San Antonians in need, and I’m very pleased my office could assist Mohammad’s family during an extremely difficult situation,” Castro said in a statement to Express-News.

Mohammad immigrated to America in 2013 through a Special Immigrant Visa after working as an interpreter for the US military in Afghanistan.

His family went to Afghanistan in June to visit family before escalations began and were supposed to return on 8 September.

After the Taliban takeover, the family sought refuge at a relative’s countryside home bordering Pakistan before they went on a four-hour trip to Kabul airport and then flew to the US.

“We’re happy, but also sad for the many other family members that are left behind and are facing difficult conditions,” Mohammad said.

