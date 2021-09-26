38 C
Doha
Sunday, September 26, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar reunites Afghan interpreter with his family in San Antonio

By Hala Abdallah

-

[Twitter / CharlotteBellis]

The latest evacuation flight came as part of Qatar’s continued efforts to safely evacuate Afghans and foreigners from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Qatari authorities reunited an Afghan man with his family after transporting them from Kabul onboard a Qatar Airways charter flight, San Antonio Express-News reported on Friday. 

The family of a military translator who worked with the US army in Afghanistan safely reached the United States on Thursday after finding themselves stuck in the war-torn nation due to flight restrictions imposed by the Taliban.

Mohammad, who requested not share his full name, said his wife and five children finally fled the country on 17 September onboard a Qatar Airways flight. He asked San Antonio media not to include his full name in fear of retaliation against relatives living in Afghanistan.

Read also: Afghan boy saved from Kabul explosion reunited with father in Toronto after weeks alone in Qatar

Logistics for the transportation was safely carried out between  US Rep. Joaquin Castro’s office and Qatari authorities – a key player in ensuring thousands of Afghans and foreigners are evacuated from Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover. 

Friday’s Qatar Airways flight carried 28 American citizens and seven passengers with permanent residency to the United States.

“My top priority in Congress is helping San Antonians in need, and I’m very pleased my office could assist Mohammad’s family during an extremely difficult situation,” Castro said in a statement to Express-News.

Mohammad immigrated to America in 2013 through a Special Immigrant Visa after working as an interpreter for the US military in Afghanistan.

His family went to Afghanistan in June to visit family before escalations began and were supposed to return on 8 September.

After the Taliban takeover, the family sought refuge at a relative’s countryside home bordering Pakistan before they went on a four-hour trip to Kabul airport and then flew to the US. 

“We’re happy, but also sad for the many other family members that are left behind and are facing difficult conditions,” Mohammad said.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Lessons from GCC crisis can be used to resolve regional issues: Qatar FM

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatari officials are in New York for the 76th UN General Assembly. Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said lessons picked up from...
Read more
Politics

Qatar, Egypt set to launch essential Gaza reconstruction next month

Hala Abdallah - 0
The reconstruction plan will be implemented in three phases: residential units, infrastructure and high-rise properties.  The first phase of the reconstruction process of Gaza is...
Read more
News

Qatar condemns deadly Al-Shabaab attack targeting convoy in Somalia

Farah AlSharif - 0
A suicide car bomb detonated in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, killing eight people on Saturday.   Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of a...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Flashy cars, cash seized as police arrest unlicensed investor

Farah AlSharif - 0
A man in Qatar was arrested on charges of money laundering and investment activities without a license. The ministry of interior announced the arrest of...

Littering in Qatar could cost you QAR 10,000

Health & Technology

Youma Mia! ABBA ‘in talks’ for football festival at Qatar 2022:...

Qatar 2022

Migrant rights activist Malcom Bidali reveals details of Qatar arrest

News

Tickets live! How to secure a seat for Amir Cup final...

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.