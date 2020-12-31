Qatar revs up for FIM Bajas World Cup 2021

Motorsport fanatic? Get ready! The FIM Bajas World Cup tour is heading to Qatar in 2021.

Doha will host the third round of the FIM Bajas World Cup in April, Qatar Motors and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) announced on Tuesday.

The event will be held in the Qatari capital from April 8 to April 10, FIM said, noting the opening round will take place in the United Arab Emirates before moving to Jordan and then to Qatar.

🆕 The 2021 FIM Bajas World Cup calendar has been released with ten events scheduled for next year from February to October. Full calendar 👉 https://t.co/5uqL5bDByz Pics © Nuno Laranjeira, RallyZone & Hungarian Baja#FIMCrossCountry #FIMBajas pic.twitter.com/VJrnTG8M7j — FIM (@FIM_live) December 28, 2020

“There are also a lot of riders here in Doha, who will also participate. So this is a very good achievement for QMMF to host an international event for our home riders,” said QMMF Executive Director Amro Al Hamad.

QMMF had a jam-packed year of events despite challenges caused by the pandemic.

During the last couple of months alone, the federation hosted two rounds at the Qatar National Baja to close out the incomplete season from March, which was postponed due to Covid-19.

“We already had 30 riders from Qatar taking part in the Qatar National Baja, so I do believe we will have at least 15 to 20 riders. There could be more entries as it’s a bucket list event for riders to compete in the FIM Bajas World Cup,” Al Hamad added.

“I can’t give an exact number, but I am confident locally there will be a lot of riders taking part in the event.”

FIM Bakas World Cup takes place over a series of qualifying events followed by a final.

Each event in the qualifying series has a scoring coefficient of 1, while the final has a scoring coefficient of 2.

The final is open to all competitors, but riders must complete and score points in at least one of the events of the qualifying series.

The event in April will follow the 2021 FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC) which is scheduled to be held in Doha from January 28-30.

