Qatar rolls out ‘Feed the Fasting’ Ramadan campaign across Africa

Thousands of people are being assisted by Qatar Charity [QC]’s ‘Feed the Fasting’ project in Africa.

Qatar Charity has started distributing thousands of food parcels for people with special needs and families of orphans in four African countries as part of its Ramadan ‘Feed the Fasting’ project.

The latest effort comes amid QC’s ‘Ramadan of Hope’ drive to feed millions of people around the world during the holy month to help alleviate burdens facing vulnerable community.

“With the support of Qatar’s charitable community, Qatar Charity continues to implement its Ramadan campaign “Ramadan of Hope” projects in 32 countries around the world, including a number of African countries, where food baskets were distributed to poor families and the families of orphans,” QC said in a tweet.

For this project, almost 20,000 food baskets and parcels have been given to vulnerable families in Sudan, Kenya, South Africa and Ghana, the organisation announced.

Since the start of Ramadan, the charity organisation has distributed 3,760 food baskets for those in need, while over 5,600 baskets will be distributed during the remaining days of the holy month.

More than 40,000 people are expected to benefit from the project in several states across Sudan, including Khartoum, Gezira, the Nile River, Gedaref and Kassala, QC said.

Meanwhile, 1,755 families across 10 provinces in Kenya have received food baskets as part of efforts to help them meet their food needs during Ramadan.

In South Africa, volunteers distributed around 1,000 food baskets, benefiting around 5,000 families in need, including families of orphans on the outskirts of Cape Town and the Western Cape province.

In addition, 8,750 packs of iftar meals were given out in Ghana to several schools and mosques for 10 consecutive days in the Ashanti Region.

The organisation has been in full drive this Ramadan, distributing food aid to thousands of orphans, disabled and families in need around the world. Most recently, QC distributed food parcels to vulnerable people in Albania, Bangladesh and Palestine.

