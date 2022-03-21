Qatar rolls out ‘Ramadan of Hope’ drive to help millions globally

The charity will distribute thousands of food parcels, clothes, and gifts to millions in need thanks to generous donations from the public.

More than two million people from 40 different countries around the world are expected to benefit from Qatar Charity‘s latest ‘Ramadan of Hope’ drive in 2022.

The 133 million QAR campaign includes a number of seasonal projects that aim to help those in need during the holy month, including Feed the Fasting, which include food packages and Iftar meals, Zakat al-Fitr, Eid Clothing, Eid Gift for orphans and children from low-income families, and the Ramadan Gift.

The initiative, funded by generous donors in Qatar, will start during the holy month and will be implemented in coordination with the organisation’s field offices as well as partners in 40 countries on three continents. It will focus on crisis-hit regions and poverty-stricken communities.

This year’s chosen slogan is ‘For a Dignified Life,’ which aims to reflect how the act of giving can create a safer and more stable life for vulnerable communities across the world, Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, CEO’s assistant for the Resources Development and Media sector, said.

“In a press conference, Qatar Charity (QC) announced the launch of its Ramadan campaign ‘Ramadan for Hope’ for the current year 1443 AH – 2022 under the slogan ‘For a Dignified Life,” it said in a tweet.

The official urged all philanthropists in the Gulf nation to approach the holy month of Ramadan with donations to help thousands of low-income families with food essentials to make a positive difference in their lives.

“The Ramadan of Hope drive, with the support of philanthropists, aspires to implement several seasonal projects in Qatar during Ramadan to benefit workers, low-income families and orphans,” said Faisal Rashid al-Fehaida, CEO’s assistant for the Programmes and Community Development sector.

Those wishing to donate can easily do so through QC’s website, app, branches, and collection points located in malls and commercial centers, in addition to requesting for a “Home Collector” by calling 44667711 to issue a request.

Feed the Fasting

This campaign aims to feed millions of people around the world during the holy month to help alleviate burdens facing vulnerable communities.

It includes iftar meals for workers, those at traffic signals who are unable to reach home on time, expatriate communities, meals prepared by Qatari families for low-income communities, Ramadan supplied, and water distribution for worshippers in mosques.

The boxes include either ready-to-eat Iftar meals or food packages that contain essential foodstuffs for a family for the whole month of Ramadan.

The charity will help more than 500,000 people through the drive at a total cost of around 24.1 million QAR.

Ramadan Gifts and Eid Clothing

The project aims to provide financial support to low-income families before Ramadan to help alleviate some of their struggles. The drive will extend to Eid, which will see hundreds of children receiving Eid clothes to celebrate the festival.

Both projects will help over 5,000 people at a total cost of 1.3 million QAR, the charity announced.

Zakat Al-Fitr

Set to take place at the end of Ramadan, the Zakat Al-Fitr project aims to support families with limited income around the world. Overall, around 3,000 people are expected to benefit, the charity added.

The project will amount to QR1.1mn.

Eid Gifts for Orphans and Children of Low-Income Families

To bring happiness and joy to the hearts of young children globally, the charity is allocating around 360,000 QAR to gift orphans sponsored by QC and a number of children from low-income families during Eid.

Overall, 900 children are expected to benefit from the drive.

‘Alaqraboon’ Assistance

Thousands of people around the world struggle with debt that leaves them either in jail or struggling to put food on the table.

To help some of their struggles, Qatar Charity has allocated around 84.2 million QAR to help 4,3000 beneficiaries to help pay off their debt and provide them with financial assistance.

