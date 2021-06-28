40 C
Doha
Monday, June 28, 2021
News

Qatar, Russia partner up with military education agreement

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Source: Qatar's Ministry of Defense

Qatar and Russia previously signed a military technical cooperation agreement on air defenCe and military supplies in 2017.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence [MOD] signed an agreement with Russia on Sunday to accept its soldiers at military educational institutions.

“The agreement aims to strengthen relations between the Qatar and the Russian Federation in terms of military education. A brief was presented about the military educational institutions in Russia, the military education system, the academic degrees of graduates of these institutions, and the duration of study for each category,” read a statement by the MOD.

The agreement was signed by Qatar’s Head of the International Military Cooperation Authority Brigadier General Abdulaziz Saleh Al-Sulaiti and Chief of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Ministry of Defenсe of the Russian Federation Lieutenant-General Viktor Goremykin.

Qatar-Russia ties

Doha and Moscow established diplomatic ties in 1988 and have signed numerous agreements since then in the fields of politics, trade, culture and others.

In recent years, the countries’ bilateral relations has witnessed significant growth, with Qatar’s investment in Russia reaching $13 billion in several fields. The trade exchange between Qatar and Russia also saw a 47% growth from $202 million in 2019 to $297 in 2020.

Read also: Turkey to train Qatari fighter pilots: reports

Qatar and Russia previously signed a military technical cooperation agreement on air defence and military supplies in 2017.

Earlier this month, Qatar attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum [SPIEF 2021] as the guest nation, exhibiting more than 50 private and public sector entities at the event to enhance cooperation.

