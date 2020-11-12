Qatar, Saudi Arabia compete for ‘magical’ 2030 Asian Games bid

Qatar guarantees a gateway to a magical Asian Games.

The Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee plans to deliver a celebration of sustainable progress, sport for life and peaceful diversity, authorities said.

“The Bid Committee will also outline how Doha 2030 will ensure a celebration of Asia and its wonderful diversity, using the power of sport to unite the continent,” the Committee said in a statement.

The OCA Evaluation Committee arrives at Qatar’s world-class Hamad International Airport ahead of their three-day Doha 2030 Asian Games bid visit.#YourGateway #Doha2030 pic.twitter.com/DpepMvfwPL — Doha 2030 (@agdoha2030) November 10, 2020

The comments were made amid meetings with an evaluation team from the Olympic Council of Asia’s (OCA) on Wednesday to discuss Doha’s plans to hold the 2030 Asian Games, promising a ‘magical’ experience for fans and participants.

“It is an honour to welcome the OCA Evaluation Committee to Doha. As people of sport, my team cannot wait to explain our plans about the certainty and lack of risk that we are uniquely able to offer the OCA and the best athletes in Asia in 2030,” said Doha 2030 Chairman Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.

The OCA members are being hosted in Doha for a three day evaluation to promote the country’s interest in bidding for the Asian Games.

Upon their visit, Doha’s 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee explained how the country can guarantee a “gateway to a Magical Asian Games” and provided detailed presentations with interactive visits of the city’s world-class venues.

“Just as importantly, is why this certainty is critical for Asia. What it will mean. And how it will free Doha 2030 up to deliver legacy benefits for the whole of our continent like we have never seen before. If we are awarded the great honour of hosting the Asian Games, I can assure you that we will deliver a magical Games,” al-Thani added.

Chairperson of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and CEO of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani also met with the delegation at the QF headquarters. Both parties discussed the important role Education City plays in the country’s preparedness to host the 2030 Asian Games.

The delegation also visited the National Command Centre (NCC), Duhail Indoor Arena and Shaqab, which is part of the Qatar Foundation Sports Complex and is scheduled to host equestrian events in 2030.

Qatar had previously hosted the Asian Games in 2006 and Al-Thani claims that the city is “games-ready, right now”.

The committee members had just wrapped up a similar visit to Saudi Arabia which is the only other country in the race to hold the games. The evaluation team said Saudi Arabia has “good potential” to host the Games.

A host is expected to be chosen by the OCA at its General Assembly in Muscat, Oman on December 16.

