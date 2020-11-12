28.7 C
Doha
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar, Saudi Arabia compete for ‘magical’ 2030 Asian Games bid

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

News
Twitter/@agdoha2030

Qatar guarantees a gateway to a magical Asian Games.

The Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee plans to deliver a celebration of sustainable progress, sport for life and peaceful diversity, authorities said.

“The Bid Committee will also outline how Doha 2030 will ensure a celebration of Asia and its wonderful diversity, using the power of sport to unite the continent,” the Committee said in a statement.

The comments were made amid meetings with an evaluation team from the Olympic Council of Asia’s (OCA) on Wednesday to discuss Doha’s plans to hold the 2030 Asian Games, promising a ‘magical’ experience for fans and participants.

“It is an honour to welcome the OCA Evaluation Committee to Doha. As people of sport, my team cannot wait to explain our plans about the certainty and lack of risk that we are uniquely able to offer the OCA and the best athletes in Asia in 2030,” said Doha 2030 Chairman Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.

Read also: Your Gateway’: Qatar unveils Doha 2030 Asian Games logo

The OCA members are being hosted in Doha for a three day evaluation to promote the country’s interest in bidding for the Asian Games. 

Upon their visit, Doha’s 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee explained how the country can guarantee a “gateway to a Magical Asian Games” and provided detailed presentations with interactive visits of the city’s world-class venues.

“Just as importantly, is why this certainty is critical for Asia. What it will mean. And how it will free Doha 2030 up to deliver legacy benefits for the whole of our continent like we have never seen before. If we are awarded the great honour of hosting the Asian Games, I can assure you that we will deliver a magical Games,” al-Thani added.

Chairperson of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and CEO of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani also met with the delegation at the QF headquarters. Both parties discussed the important role Education City plays in the country’s preparedness to host the 2030 Asian Games.

The delegation also visited the National Command Centre (NCC), Duhail Indoor Arena and Shaqab, which is part of the Qatar Foundation Sports Complex and is scheduled to host equestrian events in 2030. 

Read more: Qatar officially submits Doha 2030 Asian Games proposal

Qatar had previously hosted the Asian Games in 2006 and Al-Thani claims that the city is “games-ready, right now”.

The committee members had just wrapped up a similar visit to Saudi Arabia which is the only other country in the race to hold the games. The evaluation team said Saudi Arabia has “good potential” to host the Games.

A host is expected to be chosen by the OCA at its General Assembly in Muscat, Oman on December 16.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Qatar 2022

Qatar-UN meeting highlights ‘football and peace’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Delegations emphasise the importance of sports in addressing social issues. Under the title ‘Football for Peace, Unlocking the Power of Football’, Qatar’s permanent delegation to...
Read more
Culture

‘More than football’: Local artists decorate Education City stadium with new murals

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Colourful, authentic, and creative art decorate Education City stadium.  Qatar Foundation has installed vibrant murals outside the Education City stadium - all of which painted...
Read more
Top Stories

13,000 Bangladeshi workers stuck abroad ‘struggling to make ends meet’

Doha News Team - 6
With no jobs and no answers, thousands of workers are in limbo. At least 13,000 workers from Bangladesh are allegedly struggling to re-enter Qatar, demanding...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports

Residential rent likely to decrease in Qatar, local real estate firm...

Business

Saudi’s Al Arabiya to be tried in UK court over ‘false’...

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

After Trump’s major shifts, what will happen between Biden, Iran and the Gulf?

Opinion Mahjoob Zweiri - 0
After four years of major shifts in the Gulf region under the Trump administration, political analyst, Mahjoob Zweiri explores what changes will come with...
Read more

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Lights out, projectors off, curtains close. Long before spacious movie theatres and large screens, watching films was a little different. In fact, films had to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Travel Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...
Read more

Five essential apps to use in Qatar

Technology Marwan Elwaraki - 0
No doubt, technology has rapidly expanded in Qatar and other Arab countries in the last few years. As everything goes online, apps designed for...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.