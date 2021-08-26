Qatar, Saudi Arabia establish ‘coordination council’ in latest step towards warming ties

Qatar-Saudi ties have been on a path of improvement since the signing of the Al Ula declaration in January that ended a 2017 Gulf blockade.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia are set to establish a coordination council to advance bilateral relations and partnerships of the two Gulf nations as a part of both the Saudi’s Vision 2030 and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State and Acting Foreign Minister, Musaed Bin Mohammed Al Aiban convened in the Saudi city of Neom on Wednesday to sign an amended protocol for the establishment of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council.

The council, the latest in steps to rapprochement, will be co-chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. It will also include the membership of high-ranking officials from the two countries.