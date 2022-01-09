Qatar, Saudi Arabia ‘hit pause’ on beIN broadcast dispute at WTO

Shortly after the 2017 blockade, the Qatari broadcaster was blocked in Saudi Arabia, a move that was followed by the emergence of Saudi piracy outlet ‘beoutQ’, which broadcasted stolen content.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to pause their dispute over the findings of a report by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regarding copyright theft of Doha’s beIN Sports by Riyadh in 2017, according to a Law360 report.

In June 2020, the WTO found that Saudi Arabia had breached its obligations under the organisation’s Agreement on Trade-related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (“TRIPS Agreement”) by refusing to take legal action against the Riyadh-linked pirate broadcaster “beoutQ”.