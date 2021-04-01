31.8 C
Doha
Thursday, April 1, 2021
Qatar, Saudi Arabia hold first ‘follow-up committee’ meeting

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesPolitics

The two countries restored their diplomatic ties in January after signing the historic Al-Ula Declaration, ending a feud that lasted more than three years.

The first Qatari-Saudi Follow-up Committee meeting took place on Wednesday at Riyadh’s foreign ministry, Qatar News Agency [QNA] reported.

The meeting was chaired by Qatar’s Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional Affairs Ambassador Ali bin Fahad Al Hajri, and Saudi’s Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political and Economic Affairs Eid Al Thaqafi.

The move is part of a roadmap to implement the historic Al-Ula accord and aims to further strengthen Doha and Riyadh’s ties, Qatar’s foreign ministry said.

Read also: Qatar’s Amir, Saudi Arabia’s MBS discuss ‘green initiatives’ in phone call

Relations between the two Gulf states soured in 2017 when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed an illegal land, air and sea blockade on Qatar.

Since then, several senior-level meetings have been held in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia to revive trade and partnerships. Both countries have also allowed national carriers to enter their airspaces after a three-year hiatus.

Details of the accord between the GCC states and Egypt were not made public, but it was believed to entail more joint action in order to combat issues that pose a threat to the region’s security and stability.

The meeting on Wednesday came days after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS] called Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday, in which the two royals discussed environmental challenges.

