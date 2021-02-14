24.1 C
Doha
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Qatar, Saudi Arabia resume trade via Salwa border crossing

By Farah AlSharif

Source: Ramesh Bista, The Record

Border trade between Qatar and Saudi Arabia is set to resume on Sunday for the first time since the Al Ula declaration. 

Trade of goods between Saudi Arabia and Qatar is set to resume through the Abu Samra border crossing, also known as Salwa, on Sunday, authorities confirmed.

The resumption of trade comes a little over one month after the first travellers by car passed through the Qatar-Saudi border, which was opened on January following reconciliation between Doha and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Qatari General Authority of Customs said it has set up precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 as border activity picks up through transiting goods from the land port.

Trade vehicle drivers will be required to present a certificate authenticated by the Saudi ministry of health to confirm a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours before arrival at the border.

Read also: Qatar holds first meeting with newly-appointed Saudi envoy

The resumption of trade is part of the rebuilding of relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia after a years-long air, sea, and land blockade that ended with the signing of the Al Ula declaration.

On Saturday, Saudi and Qatari officials met at the United Nations [UN] for the first time since the 2017 blockade.

Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Yahya Al-Muallami and Qatar’s ambassador Alia Al Thani discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as cooperation and coordination on common issues, the KSA mission to the UN confirmed in a tweet on Friday.

