Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Qatar SC swings into second place at Arab Table Tennis Championships

By Hala Abdallah

The Qatari team return home from Jordan as silver medalists.

Qatar Sports Club successfully sealed second position at the Arab Club Table Tennis Championships in Amman on Monday, receiving silver medals for the team’s performance at the tournament.

Qatar SC lost 1-3 to Egypt’s Al Ahly in the Jordanian capital after dominating previous games to secure a spot in the final.

The team qualified for the final after a thrilling 3-2 win over Egypt’s Zamalek at the semi-final on Sunday.

Prior to that on Friday, the Qatari team defeated the Jordanian Orthodox club 3-1 to move on to the semi-finals. 

At the same tournament, Qatar SC women’s team clinched the bronze medal after losing to Al Ahly 3-0 in the semi-final on Friday. 

The teams won 19 medals in total, including 4 golds, after an outstanding performance in the arena.

President of the Arab Table Tennis Federation and Qatar Table Tennis Association Khalil Ahmad Al Mohannadi praised the performance and congratulated the players for the medals.

“The performance of the team so far proves that Qatar’s sports are reaping the fruits of its efforts over the past years, following a deliberate strategy to reach this honourable level of results,” he said.

