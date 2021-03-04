Qatar second top Arab nation for e-government services

The country came first among the Arab countries in two of the three main pillars of the index.
Qatar was ranked second among 12 Arab countries on the Government Electronic and Mobile Services (GEMS) Maturity Index 2020.
The report was issued by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) and measured the maturity of government services provided through portals and mobile applications.
Measuring the year-on-year performance, the report aim analyses service maturity, its usage, and user satisfaction.
The index also compares the annual national performance to track progress in a switch to e-services and compared transformations across different countries.
Qatar recorded excellent performance with its technological innovations during the year.
Mashael Ali Al Hammadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of Government Information Technology at the Ministry of Transport and Communications, said that Qatar will continue to move forward with providing transportive digital services and achieve institutional modernisation and development.
She also added that the e-Government Steering Committee has worked relentlessly to embrace “a fast-paced digital transformation and enabling advanced technology.”
The official said that the committee will work on “bolstering the themes of Qatar’s Second National Development Strategy (2018-2022) by capacity incorporation, fostering the institutional values to improve services provided to individuals and businesses, increasing government administration efficiency and effectively deploying the information technology for public service.”
According to the report, three main pillars were considered in the evaluation process, including service availability and sophistication, service use and satisfaction, and public outreach.
Currently, there are over 1,200 digital services under the umbrella of the Qatar Digital Government Training program, the ministry announced.
