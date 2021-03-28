26.9 C
Doha
Sunday, March 28, 2021
Qatar secures second European win with 2-1 victory against Azerbaijan

By Hala Abdallah

-

[QFA]

Qatar won its second match at the European qualifiers on Saturday, scoring 2 goals against Azerbaijan within just three minutes.

Qatar’s national football team continued its phenomenal start at the European qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a 2-1 victory against Azerbaijan.

After a frustrating first half, Qatar team captain, Hassan Al-Haydos secured a victory with two quick-fire goals within three minutes.

Azerbaijan created its first chance within the first 10 minutes of the game but could not turn it into a goal. The Azerbaijanis soon took the lead with a golden opportunity from the penalty spot.

Mohammed Wadd tried to prevent Anatoliy Nuriyev from scoring but Ramil Sheydayev stepped up and sent Saad Al Sheeb the wrong way. 

The first half of the match seemed pretty frustrating to the Qatari team with Asim Madibo facing a yellow card within the initial 20 minutes.

Read also: Qatar strikes 1-0 victory against Luxembourg at European qualifiers

However, the first goal at the 55th minute was a Haydos penalty that rocketed passed goalkeeper, Emil Balayev. 

The team captain only needed three minutes to blast Al Annabi into the lead with a second sensational goal. Almoez Ali won the ball in midfield and wingback Pedro Miguel came forward to create space. A quick pass to Haydos gave way for the Al Sadd striker to shoot into the top corner. 

Previously, Qatar snatched a 1-0 against Luxembourg in the team’s first ever match at the European qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

As the host nation, Qatar automatically qualifies to play in the 2022 global sporting event but has been invited to Europe for some friendly game time with seasoned European teams.

The 2019 Asian Cup winners are now scheduled to play against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday at 9:45 pm. 

