Qatar secures spot at 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

NewsTop Stories
Photos from the first half. [QFA_ENG/Twitter]

Qatar will now join host team Uzbekistan in the Asian Championship final in 2022.

Carrying on Al Annabi’s legacy, Qatar’s under 23 national football team has secured a spot at the 2022 Asian Nations Cup after topping the first qualifiers group in Doha.

The team battled against Yemen, Syria, and Sri Lanka in Group A during qualifiers held in Doha between 25-31 October 31.

Last week, the Qatari national team won 3-0 against Yemen in the opening match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 qualifiers.

The team followed this with another victory over Sri Lanka.

In the third and final round against Syrian at Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar managed a 1-1 draw to book a ticket to Uzbekistan next year.

Qatar raised its score to 7 points with its latest match, topping the general standings of its group, while Syria secured 5 points to come in second place.

Teams with the highest scores in each qualifying group will join Qatar and Uzbekistan in the Asian Championship, along with the four best second-placed teams in the 11 groups.

Meanwhile, Yemen clinched a spectacular win against Sri Lanka with three clean goals, raising, securing 4 points to land in third place.

The Asian Championship under 23 qualifiers will witness the participation of 39 teams competing for the 15 spots available at the tournament.

Winners will join host team Uzbekistan in 2022 for a memorable battle for the crown title.

