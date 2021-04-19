Qatar seeks to put food on table for 1.6 million fasting people worldwide

Meals have already been given to vulnerable communities, including Syrian refugees and Turkish families with limited income.

Qatar Charity [QC] is seeking to distribute iftar [breakfast] food to more than 1.6 million people observing the fasting month around the world as part of its 2021 ‘Ramadan of Hope’ campaign.

The project, funded by generous donors in Qatar, already kickstarted during the early days of the holy month and is being implemented in coordination with the organisation’s field offices as well as partners in 33 countries around the world.

Iftar baskets and ready-to-eat breakfast meals have already been provided to thousands of families and vulnerable people who struggle with daily food necessities, however, the project aims to reach over 1.6 million by the end of Ramadan.

This is expected to cost around QR 56.7 million, the organisation announced, urging donors to donate.

On the first day of Ramadan, QC distributed ‘breakfast’ iftar meals to Syrian refugees in Turkey, Turkish families with limited income and families of orphans that are sponsored by the organisation.

Read also: ‘Gift from Qatar’: Kosovo’s biggest mosque finally opens its doors

The food was distributed in four different states: Gaziantep, Kilis, Anlıurfa, and Sküdar in the province of Istanbul. The organisation aims to distribute more than 90,000 iftar meals to some 18,000 families across Turkey by the end of Ramadan.

In Syria, the charity has already distributed around 3,157 food baskets to internally displaced people across a number of camps in Idlib. The baskets were filled with 1-month worth of essential food to help residents of the camp for the entire month of Ramadan.

“We are the people of Balyun camp. About a year and a half ago, we were displaced from our village, and from that day until this moment, the camp has not received any food or non-food aid from any party,” Muhammad Othman, the director of the camp in Idlib said.

“Coronavirus has had a great impact on finances for residents of the camp. This is a result of the lack of job opportunities,” Othman added.

“As Ramadan approached, tents in the camp were almost empty of any kind of food. The families in the camp have now received food baskets sufficient for their needs,” he added, thanking the “good people in Qatar”.

Elsewhere around the world, QC more than 18,060 meals were given to poor families and orphans in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, while in the Gaza Strip, 5,500 families in need were helped.

The organisation said thousands of food parcels are expected to be distributed to orphans, the disabled and families around the world in the coming few weeks.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube