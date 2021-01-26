22.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Qatar sees a 300% increase in smokers wanting to quit

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesHealth & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
[Pixabay]

With Covid-19 acting as a wakeup call for many to take greater care of their health, more people in Qatar are now seeking help to quit smoking.

Hamad Medical Corporation [HMC]’s Tobacco Control Centre saw a 300% surge in people visiting the facility to quit smoking during the pandemic, specialists told Qatar TV on Monday.

According to Dr Jamal Bashi, a smoking cessation specialist at HMC, the clinic used to receive around 1,000 smokers a month before the coronavirus pandemic.

However, last year saw a huge increase in patients coinciding with the spread of COVID-19, a virus that can prove lethal to smokers in particular. The number of those wanting to shed the habit rose to 3,000 patients a month.

Read also: Qatar opens new clinic to help smokers quit

Dr. Bashi explains that one of the factors of such surge stems from people’s realisation of how vulnerable they are to the virus, especially given that smokers show more severe Covid symptoms than non-smokers globally. 

The increase, he added, has led to the expansion of the facilities to be able to cater to the thousands of people seeking a healthier, more secure life.  

“The increased demand has made the centre expand its capacity and continue to offer consultations and assistance for these people remotely through telephone calls, and deliver the necessary medications at home,” said Bashi. 

Earlier this week, the centre opened a new dedicated smoking cessation clinic at Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital (HMGH) to cater to the demand. HMC also announced that though the new clinic will operate on Mondays, there are plans ongoing to expand hours to cope with future demands as needed. 

The clinic offers its services either on a heavily subsidised basis or completely free of cost to all patients to ensure people seeking a healthier life have a means to achieving their goals. 

Treatment plans include the usage of “sophisticated technology and treatment methods, including behavioural therapy, from highly specialised experts.”

Qatar has been working towards decreasing the number of smokers for a while. Two years ago, the government imposed a 100% tax rate on all tobacco products. 

Are you someone who has tried or has successfully stopped smoking this year? Share with us your experience in the comments below. 

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar University plans to open branches in Asia and Africa

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar University (QU) is planning to establish branches in a number of Asian and African countries, its president Dr. Hassan Rashid Al Derham announced...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

Qatar’s Hamad Hospital to begin heart transplant surgeries

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The country had also recently announced that it will add lung transplants to its list of procedures, with the first to be conducted in...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar beats Argentina to clinch place in World Handball Championship quarter final

Sana Hussain - 0
Team ‘Al-Adaam’ secured second place in their group after Denmark beat Croatia 38-26, to progress to the next stage of the tournament. Qatar booked their...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Doha declared ‘second safest city’ in the world

Hala Abdallah - 0
Doha has been officially declared the second safest city in the world, according to data from Numbeo. Qatar retained last year's global distinction for safety...

Mandatory hotel quarantine exemptions updated: health ministry

COVID-19

Is Qatar on the brink of a second COVID wave?

News

Criticism over Qatar’s ‘slow paced’ vaccine campaign

COVID-19

Bahrain bars Qatari family from entering in latest provocation since GCC...

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.