Qatar sees an 87% dip in Covid-19 cases in one month

The Gulf country has been witnessing a steady decrease in daily reported cases in the past month thanks to hefty measures.

Qatar’s Health Ministry records an 86 percent dip in Covid-19 cases over the past month, according to new figures by the Ministry of Public Health.

On Monday February 21, authorities reported 416 new infected cases, taking the number of total active cases down to 5,532. In the last 10 days, the numbers of daily reported cases have dropped by almost 43 percent.

Last month Qatar saw the highest rate of daily infections when health authorities reported more than 3,000 cases a day despite vaccination efforts. However, after implementing several precautionary measures and expanding the vaccination drive, numbers started to steadily decrease.

In the past week authorities have reported less than 500 daily cases and more recovered patients.

“The most recent data appears to show that we have reached the peak of this third wave as the number of new daily cases is now declining,” the Ministry said in its daily COVID-19 report. “However, the virus is still circulating in Qatar and with high numbers of new cases continuing to be identified each day and it is very important that people continue to act cautiously and follow the restrictions and preventive measures,” it said.

Like Qatar, the rest of the world is also seeing an optimistic drop in cases. A recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that there has been a 19 percent decrease in Covid cases worldwide in the past week.

During the week of February 7 to February 13, more than 16 million new cases and just under 75,000 new deaths were reported globally, unlike in the last month when Omicron infections increased exponentially.

More vaccines, fewer cases

Vaccination efforts have been greatly expanding in the region in recent months to tackle the spread of the virus and help return to normality.

New figures reveal that the number of doses given in the GCC countries has exceeded 108 million and 30 thousand doses, according to GCC Statistical Center.

In Qatar 6,222,845 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign in December 2020, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 87.7 percent.

Meanwhile, around 1,146,672 booster shots have been administered to date.