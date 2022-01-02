Qatar sees monthly rise in value of real estate sold

Qatar’s housing market appears to be recovering with December seeing an increase in the amount of money spent on properties.

The Planning and Statistics authority released its 95th issue of the Qatar Monthly Statistics bulletin where it tracked changes in different markets up to November 2021.

It found that the total number of properties sold increased by a total of 2.8% compared to October 2021, while the value of sold real estate rose by 28.% when compared to the previous year.

Another report released by Valustrat real estate consultancy firm has estimated that 13,500 residential units are projected to be added the Qatari market during the next year. This comes after some 580 residential units were added in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The new projects include 15 mixed use building in The Pearl, apartment and mixed-use buildings in Qetifan North, 1700 villas in Furjan Wadi Lusail, Al Yussum townhouses, 2 in Yasmeen City Lusail and apartment complex “milos in Legtafiya.

Meanwhile both residential and commercial rent prices are projected to witness a significant rise in the coming months as the country gears up to the much anticipated FIFA 2022 World Cup.

