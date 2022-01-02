25 C
Doha
Sunday, January 2, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Qatar sees monthly rise in value of real estate sold

By Nathenael Gemechu

-

BusinessTop Stories

Qatar’s housing market appears to be recovering with December seeing an increase in the amount of money spent on properties.

The Planning and Statistics authority released its 95th issue of the Qatar Monthly Statistics bulletin where it tracked changes in different markets up to November 2021.

It found that the total number of properties sold increased by a total of 2.8% compared to October 2021, while the value of sold real estate rose by 28.% when compared to the previous year.

Read also: Rent prices set to increase during Qatar World Cup 2022 

Another report released by Valustrat real estate consultancy firm has estimated that 13,500 residential units are projected to be added the Qatari market during the next year. This comes after some 580 residential units were added in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The new projects include 15 mixed use building in The Pearl, apartment and mixed-use buildings in Qetifan North, 1700 villas in Furjan Wadi Lusail, Al Yussum townhouses, 2 in Yasmeen City Lusail and apartment complex “milos in Legtafiya.

Meanwhile both residential and commercial rent prices are projected to witness a significant rise in the coming months as the country gears up to the much anticipated FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

After 4 years behind bars, Egypt releases prominent scholar’s daughter Ola Al-Qaradawi

Rejan Gaafar - 0
Ola Al-Qaradawi, daughter of renowned Qatar based scholar, Shaikh Youssef Al-Qaradawi, has been released after four years in prison per a judge's order.  Egypt’s prosecution...
Read more
Business

30% rise in registration of private vehicles in Qatar

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Despite the Gulf state launching various initiatives to become more eco-friendly it's carbon footprint remains one of the highest. Qatar's private vehicle registrations in November...
Read more
Health & Wellbeing

COVID patients can self-isolate if showing mild symptoms, says HMC official

Rejan Gaafar - 0
Self-isolating is safe and preferred for those experiencing mild or moderate symptoms, says Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) official. Medical officials in Qatar are encouraging COVID...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Rent prices set to increase during Qatar World Cup 2022 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Rent prices are expected to witness a surge during the Qatar 2022 World Cup as demand increases. A local real estate report anticipates housing unit...

6 countries added to Qatar’s updated COVID travel red list

Travel

Qatar’s PCR ‘crisis’, what is really happening?

COVID-19

UPDATE: No countries added to Qatar’s COVID travel red list

Travel

Will petrol station stores in Qatar start selling alcohol?

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.