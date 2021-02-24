23 C
Doha
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Qatar sees uptick in mergers as businesses navigate pandemic

By Sana Hussain

-

Top StoriesBusiness
Image for illustrative purposes only | Source: Pexels

Experts say the pandemic forced companies to re-evaluate their business models.

Qatar has seen an uptick in deal activity driven by the global and regional M&A dynamics, despite the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Dealmakers throughout the region have adapted rapidly and imaginatively to the crisis, according to PwC Middle East’s third TransAct report entitled ‘A Renewed Search for Value as Confidence Begins to Recover.’

Investors in Qatar have also been strategically looking at outbound investments to unlock new markets and diversify supply chain reliance, while also assessing what their core business should look like moving forward. 

“We are living in a new normal where businesses are having to rethink their strategies and navigate the uncertainty. The Covid-19 pandemic will continue to force businesses across many sectors to restructure and transform their operations in the years to come,” said Romil Radia, Middle East Valuations Leader and Regional Deals Markets Leader at PwC Middle East.

“However, whilst it remains essential for deal makers to factor in the current, uncertain environment, companies and investors should also view M&A as an opportunity to achieve their strategic objectives and it may be the best or fastest way to fill in gaps, for example, in technologies or resources,” he added. 

Read also: Qatar’s bank mergers, will there be more?

This is particularly relevant for Qatar’s banking sector as the country’s almost saturated banking market could see more consolidation due to the low profitability of banks triggered by the pandemic, particularly those with weaker franchises and limited pricing power. 

“We should also expect more consolidation plays extending across a range of sectors, in particular those hit hard by Covid-19 where players will seek to create value through M&A.

The recent merger of Masraf Al Rayan and Al Khaliji Bank, for example, will likely be followed by a number of other mergers in the short to medium term,” said Kamal Fayed, Deals Partner at PwC Qatar.

Prior to that, the Islamic Bank Dukhan and International Bank of Qatar (IBQ) merged in April 2019.

Financial experts believe there were too many banks in the Qatari market for too few customers. As a result several banks have chosen to merge, thereby reducing their expenses and costs while staying competitive.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

DN Special Reports

Misleading: Critics slam ‘deceptive’ Guardian report on migrant worker deaths

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Experts say western media outlets have engaged in a targeted propaganda campaign since Qatar won the World Cup hosting rights in 2010.   A report published...
Read more
Politics

Egyptian, Qatari delegates meet in Kuwait to discuss reconciliation steps

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The latest meeting comes a day after delegations from Doha and Abu Dhabi met in Kuwait City for the first time since the 41st...
Read more
DN Special Reports

‘Isn’t it enough our parents abandoned us?’ Complaints emerge from Qatar’s only orphanage

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
“We spent our lives suffering. Isn't it enough that our parents abandoned us? Why would the administration hurt us more?” Mohammed, whose real name we...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

Vaccine Passport?: Where you can travel if you’ve been vaccinated

Hala Abdallah - 0
Have you been vaccinated against COVID-19? Here are some destinations that don't require you to quarantine! Qatar's health authorities on Thursday confirmed residents that have...

Student scammed for QR 6,000 while ordering pizza online

News

Al Sadd’s Akram Afif penalised for post-game comments

Sports

How to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Qatar

COVID-19

Qatar drops travel quarantine requirements for vaccinated residents

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.