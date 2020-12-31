Qatar sends aid to Syrian refugees after camp set ablaze

Lebanese authorities continue to investigate an incident that saw a refugee camp torched to the ground following clashes between two groups. So far, eight men have been arrested for setting the Syrian refugee camp ablaze.

Qatar Charity’s [QC] relief team has responded to the devastating fire at the Syrian refugee camp in Miniyeh, Lebanon, that broke out on Saturday.

The QC team, in cooperation with the Islamic Medical Association, set up a mobile medical clinic with a specialised team of medics to treat those affected by the blaze.

The team is also working to provide urgent aid to dozens of the refugees across the country whose struggles were exacerbated by the horrific fire. Reports stated that some 75 families have been left with nothing after the blaze.

The Syrian refugee camp in Miniyeh, one of the largest in Lebanon, was set on fire following armed clashes between two groups. Some 370 families were forced to immediately flee to Tripoli while others sought refuge in nearby lands. At least four were injured.

Read also: Qatar works on empowering Syrian children, donates books to half a million displaced students

Earlier this week, Lebanon’s army said it had arrested eight people, of which two were Lebanese and six Syrians.

“The Lebanese men fired bullets in the air and torched the tents of Syrian refugees,” said the Lebanese army.

The cause of the fire still remains in question amid contradicting statements.

One security source told French news agency AFP that “shots were heard” as Syrian workers demanded their wages. The same source also said initial inquiries blamed the clashes on harassment of a Syrian woman.

Since the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011, Lebanon has become host to at least 1.5 million Syrians, including up to one million registered refugees under the United Nations [UN].

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube