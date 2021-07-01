Qatar sends aid to thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

The organisation is extending its efforts to help thousands of families in need in remote areas in Bangladesh.
Over seven thousand Rohingya refugee families have received food aid and gas essentials from Qatar Charity [QC] in Bangladesh, the organisation has announced.
The aid was distributed to families in need across remote areas in the Bay of Bengal island in Noakhali district, which houses thousands of refugees that have little to no access to gas and electric essentials.
في إطار جهودها الإغاثية المتواصلة قامت #قطر_الخيرية بتوزيع السلال الغذائية واسطوانات ومواقد الغاز على آلاف الأسر من لاجئي الروهينغا في جزيرة بهاسان شار ببنغلاديشhttps://t.co/sAhVVs4gKO pic.twitter.com/PVYgsaOgK2
“As part of its continuous relief efforts, Qatar Charity is distributing food baskets, gas cylinders and stoves to thousands of Rohingya refugee families in Bangladesh,” the organisation said in a tweet.
Thousands of people also struggle with covering basic food necessities for their families due to harsh living conditions and challenging economic circumstances, making QC’s project paramount for vulnerable refugees.
In the district, over 2,500 families received food items that include rice, pulses, oil, salt, sugar and dried fishes. Meanwhile, thousands of cylinders and stoves were distributed to 4,562 refugee families to address the fuel problem, the charity organisation added.
QC’s Bangladesh office team distributed the relief aid in the presence of local officials, who highlighted the non-profit’s various efforts in recent years to help refugees, especially during the global health crisis.
“Qatar Charity attaches significant attention to providing food aid, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic,” the organisation’s statement noted.
Fatema Begum, a 30-year-old refugee living in the district, said the food items she received from QC will help cover her family’s food needs for a whole month.