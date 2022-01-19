18 C
Doha
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Qatar sends first LNG cargo to China

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Business
Photo, courtesy of Bloomberg

The state-owned natural gas supplying giant has sent its first LNG cargo as part of a new deal to a Chinese corporation.

Qatar Petroleum [QP] has sent out its first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China’s Sinopec Group, as part of a 10-year agreement signed last year between both parties.

The Gulf state’s first tanker, Al Sahla, heading to China, carried 94,000 tonnes of Qatari gas and was discharged into Sinopec’s Tianjin terminal earlier this week, Tianjin Daily reported.

This comes as part of a deal signed in March to supply China annually with 2 MTPA of LNG to Sinopec’s terminals, starting from January 2022. This is QP’s first long-term deal with the major Chinese LNG importer.

The Chinese-owned Sinopec Group, is one of the world’s largest oil companies and of the most dominating nationally in the domestic energy business. The deal marked a huge milestone for Qatar-China LNG operations.

Qatar-China ink major 15-year LNG deal

Over the past years, the Gulf state has been signing major LNG supply deals with several Asian countries.

In September, Qatar Petroleum (QP) signed a new deal to supply LNG to CNOOC, China’s top offshore oil and gas producer, for 15 years. According to the contract, Qatar will deliver 3.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum (MTPA) starting this month.

Both companies have a longstanding history together, starting with the first LNG cargo shipment by QP to CNOOC in 2009.

In October, QP ordered four new LNG tankers from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Ltd. (Hudong), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC).

Qatar has stated that China is considered a significant customer and strategic partner in the energy field.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ooredoo responds to backlash over its hike in prices

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Ooredoo has yet again found itself subject to a major backlash for its sudden decision to raise monthly plan prices. Qatar’s largest telecom provider, Ooredoo, has...
Read more
Business

Qatar’s economy experiences a promising change in exports

Fatemeh Salari - 0
Qatar’s economy is witnessing an escalation in the number of exported goods, highlighting the country’s recovery from the pandemic-induced slowdown. Qatar's export of goods have...
Read more
Politics

Qatar sends 70 tons of food aid to Lebanon’s army

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Doha sends food aid to Lebanon every month to help one of the country's last standing institutions amidst a deteriorating economy. Around 70 tons of food aid landed...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Inflation in Qatar reaches record high

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The Gulf nation's inflation rate has spiked in the last years, and it could be attributed to the challenges imposed by the global pandemic.  Qatar's...

Everything you need to know about Qatar’s school COVID protocols

In The Classroom

Looking to rent out your home during the Wold Cup? You’ll...

Travel

Problems with Ehteraz app as COVID numbers surge in Qatar

Health & Wellbeing

Experts detect online ‘Somali’ network pushing anti-Qatar propaganda

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.