Qatar sends medical aid to Covid-hit Iran

By Farah AlSharif

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19
Source: QNA

The Gulf state also sent 7 tonnes of medical aid to Iran last month as the country struggles with its Covid-19 response.

Qatar sent a shipment with 9 tonnes of urgent medical aid to Iran, as the country continues to deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The aid, sent by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) arrived onboard Qatar Airways planes on Wednesday, in coordination with the Qatari embassy in Tehran.

The shipment included various health supplies and personal protective equipment to help Iran’s medical sector manage an alarming increase in daily cases in recent months.

The assistance has been implemented in phases and additional medical aid shipments will be sent to Iran.

Read also: Qatar’s daily Covid-19 cases cross 200 for first time in weeks

Iran recorded a total of 33,817 new cases and 303 deaths on Wednesday. So far, the country has seen 89,782 Covid-19 related deaths.

Throughout the pandemic, Qatar has expanded its Covid-19 relief efforts to Iran in order to support the country’s struggling health sector. Tonnes of aid have already been sent to the virus-stricken country.

The aid is part of Qatar’s continued efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus around the world and help countries overcome the crisis.

Most recently, Qatar Charity and Jordan signed an agreement to provide the Hashemite kingdom with a QAR 10 million grant to support its vaccination efforts.

Earlier this month, the Gulf state also dispatched a field hospital with 200 medics and 100 respirators to Tunisia where authorities warned of a health “catastrophe”.

