Qatar sends more COVID-19 medical aid to Sudan

The second batch of coronavirus medical aid to fight COVID-19 landed in Sudan, in a collective effort to contain the virus.

Qatar has continued its efforts to provide medical aid to Sudan, where a lack of healthcare facilities has led to a surge in the country’s COVID-19 cases.

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) delivered 6 tonnes of medical aid shipment to Khartoum to support the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) in the fight against the pandemic on Wednesday.

The death rate in Sudan has already surpassed 1,468, with more than 23,316 confirmed infections.

The latest effort is part of a joint response by QRCS and the Turkish Red Crescent to contain the spread of the virus and help the medical sector in the country.

The humanitarian shipment, the eighth to be sent to Sudan this year alone, contains medications, medical equipment, and miscellaneous supplies.

“QRCS supported its Sudanese counterpart with over eight cargos for different reasons, including enhancement of the health system, response to flash floods, coronavirus control, and assistance for Ethiopian refugees,” the organisation said in a press release.

In September, the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) provided devices designed to contribute to developing the healthcare system in al-Shamaliya and North Darfur in Sudan, said Al Fadel Amer, the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS).

In the same week, QRCS also launched a fundraising campaign for an emergency response to the recent flash floods.

The scheme, in partnership with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), sought to help 3,000 affected people, a statement by QRCS said.

