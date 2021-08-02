38.2 C
Doha
Monday, August 2, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar sends second batch of aid to Lebanon

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

PoliticsTop Stories
Source: MOFA Qatar

The first batch of food to the Lebanese army was sent on 8 July.

The second batch of Qatari food aid to the Lebanese army arrived in Beirut on Sunday, Doha’s state news agency [QNA] reported.

This comes as part of Qatar’s promise to provide 70 tonnes of aid to the military for an entire year as part of its efforts to alleviate some of the burdens on Lebanese authorities.

The first shipment was sent last month on an Amiri Air Force aircraft belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces, as Lebanon continues to seek assistance while facing its worst economic and political crisis in decades.

In June, Lebanon’s army chief Joseph Aoun had appealed to world powers to assist the military, noting it was struggling to pay soldiers’ wages. Aoun also warned that all state institutions would collapse without assistance, as the country itself is unable to support its own people.

A month later  in July, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani visited Lebanon where he met with President Michel Aoun. This was the third such trip of its kind to Beirut this year by a Qatari official. The Gulf state has repeatedly urged Beirut to expedite the formation of a government.

Qatar sends first batch of food aid to crises-hit Lebanon

Lebanon is now grappling with its worst economic crisis in years, which worsened following the coronavirus outbreak as well as the deadly explosion at Beirut port.

According to the World Bank, the financial crisis could rank among the world’s three worst since the mid-1800s, with the Lebanese currency losing more than 90% of its value in the black market and facing a spike in unemployment.

The people of Lebanon are also struggling with a fuel shortage, with many waiting in long lines at gas stations to fill their cars. Lebanon’s producer Électricité du Liban [EDL] has faced difficulties in supplying the country with electricity.

Several residents have also reported blackouts as generators continue to run out of fuel.

Meanwhile, pharmacies have also run out of medicine and baby formula, forcing the public to ration the products.

Shortly after the Beirut blast on 4 August last year, then Prime Minister Hassan Diab stepped down along with several government members.

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri later became the PM-designate before he stepped down last month without forming a government, and was soon replaced with billionaire businessman Najib Mikati.

Lebanon’s deep economic crisis was exacerbated in October 2019, when plans to impose taxes on internet-based calling services such as WhatsApp, triggered mass demonstrations that were followed by the resignation of Hariri.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Afghanistan’s Ghani presents six-month plan to contain surging violence

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Three Afghan provinces are facing “critical” security situations amid intense fighting between the Taliban and Afghan forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday that...
Read more
News

Qatar Charity builds homes for struggling families in Pakistan

Farah AlSharif - 0
Qatar Charity is continuing its efforts to uplift the living standards of underprivileged communities all around the world. Qatar Charity (QC) has built two houses...
Read more
Sports

Golden Boot: Qatar’s Almoez Ali named 2021 Gold Cup top scorer

Farah AlSharif - 0
The Qatari national team scored a total of 12 goals in 5 matches during the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Qatar's national team made some noise...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Outrage over Qatar’s new quarantine requirements for six Asian countries

Farah AlSharif - 0
Vaccinated travellers from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Philippines must hotel quarantine for two days upon arrival to Qatar.  The Ministry of...

Qatar extends Phase 3 Covid-19 restrictions for extra month

COVID-19

8 facts you need to know about Qatar’s landscape

Culture

Qatar Airways pilot sues Transport for London after ‘loose sign’ accident

News

‘Essence of sportsmanship’: World reacts to Tamberi-Barshim 2020 Olympics win

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.