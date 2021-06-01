Qatar sends urgent medical aid to virus-stricken Iran

More than 80,000 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Iran as the country struggles to contain the virus.

Qatar Fund for Development [QFFD] has sent a second shipment carrying 7 tonnes of urgent medical aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran to help the country tackle its harshest coronavirus wave yet.

The medical aid arrived in Tehran on Sunday and included various health supplies and personal protective equipment to help its medical sector manage an alarming increase in daily cases in recent months.

“Qatar Fund for Development sends urgent medical aid to the Republic of Iran to combat the outbreak of the Covid 19 epidemic. On Sunday, May 30, 2021, the second shipment was received, with a total load of about 7 tons of urgent medical aid,” the organisation said in a tweet.

On Monday, Iran reported over 11,000 new cases in just 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the country to 374, 296. The number of reported fatalities have also been on the rise in recent months, with the total number of Covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic hitting over 80,000 on Monday.

On April 26, the Islamic Republic reported 496 Covid-19 fatalities – its highest single-day death toll this year. Although the numbers have decreased since, health authorities still report over 100 daily death cases daily.

Since the start of the second wave, Qatar has expanded its Covid-19 relief efforts to Iran in order to support the country’s health sector while tackling the pandemic.

Previously, Doha sent a shipment carrying two tonnes of urgent medical aid on a Qatar Airways aircraft.

The aid is part of Qatar’s continued efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus around the world and help countries overcome the crisis.