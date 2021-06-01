Qatar sends urgent medical aid to virus-stricken Iran

More than 80,000 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Iran as the country struggles to contain the virus.
Qatar Fund for Development [QFFD] has sent a second shipment carrying 7 tonnes of urgent medical aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran to help the country tackle its harshest coronavirus wave yet.
“Qatar Fund for Development sends urgent medical aid to the Republic of Iran to combat the outbreak of the Covid 19 epidemic. On Sunday, May 30, 2021, the second shipment was received, with a total load of about 7 tons of urgent medical aid,” the organisation said in a tweet.
#Qatar Fund for Development sends urgent medical aid to the Republic of Iran to combat the outbreak of the Covid 19 epidemic. On Sunday, May 30, 2021, the second shipment was received , with a total load of about 7 tons of urgent medical aid pic.twitter.com/Mpas0B6JMd
