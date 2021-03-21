Qatar sends winter aid to 18,000 schoolchildren in Yemen

Qatar continues its efforts to help those in need in war-torn Yemen.

Qatar Red Crescent Society [QRCS] has started distributing winter aid to thousands of school children in Yemen to help them survive the winter season.

The kits, given in partnership with Yemen Red Crescent Society [YRCS] and Yemen’s Ministry of Education, includes a warm coat, shoes, three pairs of socks, wool jacket, wool gloves, and jeans trousers.

The trousers varied in sizes to fit 7-10-year-olds at Amanat Al-Asimah, Sanaa, Dhamar, Amran, and Sa’dah schools, QRCS said in a statement.

The project is part of the 2021 Warm Winter project in Yemen, in which a total of 18,000 kits are being given to vulnerable children and displaced families in five governorates to help ease their daily struggles.

At a school in Dhamar, headteacher Ahmed al-Zaabali thanked the charity for its immense efforts in supporting children across the country.

Several poor families in the area face extremely harsh living conditions due to the ongoing war and blockade in Yemen, depriving them of basic necessities that would greatly aid their day-to-day life, the headteacher noted.

Meanwhile, harsh winter weather has caused a wide spread of the common cold, pneumonia and rheumatism among children, added.

The project’s co-ordinator, Mohamed al-Jabri said the packs were met with smiles all-round.

“I saw the smiles of children at schools and special education institutions as they received their new winter clothes. Many parents said that having these clothes for their children would greatly protect them against many winter-associated diseases. Most of them cannot afford to buy warm clothes for their kids in the currently difficult situation,” said.

Across the country, Yemenis continue to live under dire conditions due to an ongoing war that has displaced millions and killed at least 233,000 people in the past six years, among them 131,000 who died as a result of malnutrition and a lack of healthcare and medicine.

The project is expected to motivate students to attend school regularly and encourage them to perform better to achieve their education goals. In addition, the winter kits would help reduce morbidity, particularly among the young.

Qatar’s winter aid project has helped thousands of vulnerable people and children around the world, and comes at a time of heightened risk due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, QRCS delivered winter clothes and necessities to Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Iraq as part of its “Warm Winter” campaign.

The one-month project, co-implemented by QRCS’s representation office in Iraq and the Iraqi Red Crescent Society [IRCS] helped 1,835 families, or 9,000 beneficiaries, obtain winter clothing and heaters to survive the harsh winter in the country.

The winter aid was given to refugees, IDPs, returnees, and poor families in Nineveh and Erbil, with a special focus on orphans and children with special needs.

