Qatar sends winter aid to orphans, families in Palestine and Kyrgyzstan

Thousands of families have benefited from Qatar Charity [QC]’s winter aid this year alone.

QC has distributed winter essentials and clothes to nearly one thousand families in Kyrgyzstan and Palestine as part of its ‘Warmth and Peace’ winter campaign.

The initiative aims to alleviate the sufferings of orphans and low-income households in both countries, providing them with basic winter needs to survive the harsh weather.

In coordination with the Ministry of Social Development and Osh city, QC distributed over 500 winter clothes vouchers to orphans in Kyrgyzstan, QC said in a statement.

Officials from the ministry thanked donors for providing much-needed winter aid to vulnerable communities in the country and meeting their essential needs, especially during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The spread of the virus in the country has greatly increased the burden and suffering of the community, officials noted.

On Saturday, the Covid-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan reached 1,480, with the total number of active cases currently standing at 1,592.

Meanwhile, the charity organisation also distributed winter essentials—in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development—to around 479 families in various governorates of the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

The supplies included nylon roof covers to prevent rainwater flow inside homes, in addition to blankets to keep them warm during the harsh winter weather.

The winter-aid is essential for those those in need in the besieged Gaza Strip, given the widespread poverty and unemployment, said Luay al-Madhoun, director of the social development minister’s office.

The State of Qatar has been working on several projects to help those in need in several countries around the world, with particular focus on Palestine.

Last month, Doha confirmed plans to establish a natural gas pipeline to double Gaza’s daily electricity supply.

“The project will help increase electric power to 400 megawatts, which is twice the current amount,” Doha’s envoy to the strip, Mohammed Al-Emadi told the Palestinian news agency Sama News. “This will help solve the electricity problem in the Gaza Strip.”

In February, authorities said some $360 million in Qatari financial assistance will be given to the besieged Gaza Strip for the year 2021, as per directives from Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

