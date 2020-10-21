29 C
Doha
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Qatar shifts to ‘rotating attendance’ as students return to school

By Sana Hussain

Top StoriesIn The Classroom
Schools transferred to online learning during the pandemic [Pixabay]

As COVID-19 cases dwindle, schools open to in-person learning

Schools will see growing in-person attendance as the Ministry of Education [MOE] announces that classes will now be in-person as well as online, starting November 1. Authorities scrapped a previous decision giving parents an option between distance learning and blended learning. 

“The Ministry of Education and Higher Education relied on the updates and directives of the Ministry of Public Health in making the decision to alternate education. The student’s attendance at school is extremely important as they affect the student psychologically, healthily, socially,” said Moza al Mudahka, Director of Educational Guidance Department at the Ministry of Education.

The decision to raise the average attendance rate in all public and private schools as well as private kindergartens, to a rate of up to 42% of the schools’ capacity with a weekly rotational attendance schedule, comes as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Qatar. 

All public and private schools will be obligated to divide the total number of classes with a maximum of 15 students in each class, leaving a distance of 1.5 meters between each person. Other precautionary measures include mandatory wearing of masks and organised entry and exit of students to the school building to prevent crowding.  

Specialised schools and those that cater to special needs must also have the same attendance rate. Schools with a smaller population can have more students in-person as long as the student per class number is 15. 

Teachers and administrators will continue to be tested and all present in the school must adhere to social distance measures, as prescribed by the Ministry of Public Health. 

