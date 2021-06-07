34.6 C
Doha
Monday, June 7, 2021
Qatar shooters win gold medal at Arab Championship

By Hala Abdallah

The national team showed impressive performance in the 2021 Arab Shooting Championship held in Cairo.

The Qatar national shooting team secured the gold medal in the mixed skeet competition on Sunday at the 2021 Arab championship in Egypt.

More than 300 shooters representing 15 Arab teams are participating at the event, which is scheduled to end on June 12.

Shooters Rashid Saleh Al Athba and Reem Al Sharshani managed to add the golden medal to their tally at the competition, the fourth medal achieved by the Qatari team.

Earlier on Friday, the national team won a gold medal and a silver one in the opening round of the championship.

Qatar’s Rashid Saleh Al Athba, Masoud Saleh Al Athba and Ali Al Ishaq won the bronze medal earlier in the event, securing third place in the final, coming close behind Kuwaiti shooters who claimed first place and Saudi Arabia who came in second with a silver medal.

Masoud said that the Association and the Qatar Olympic Committee’s support motivated the national team to perform well to achieve the wins.

“Tomorrow we are preparing for the mixed competitions. Our ambition is to win more medals, especially as we continue with the program of international tournaments with the help of the Association,” Rashid said.

The impressive results by the Qatari team was also recognised by Ibrahim Al Mohannadi, who is a member of the National Teams Committee.

“The tournament included many athletes who have already qualified for the upcoming Olympics, so the competition was very tough. But our shooters performed exceptionally well. This tournament is an opportunity for our athletes to add more experiences and confidence that they aspire to gain,” Al Mohannadi said.

