Qatar signs QR 390 million in deals at Milipol 2021

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has signed several deals valuing almost QR400 million as the 2021 Milipol exhibition wraps up for the year.

Military deals worth QR 390.6 million have been signed by Qatar’s interior ministry at this year’s Milipol Qatar 2021 exhibition, assistant director-general of the logistics directorate at the ministry and a member of the Milipol Qatar Committee Brigadier, Saud al-Shafi announced.

On the third day the event alone, the ministry signed agreements worth over QR 200 million.

Milipol Qatar 2021 launched on Monday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, hosting over 143 local and international exhibiting companies this year. The 13th edition of the event hosted 150 exhibitors from 17 different countries.

With an impressive turnout, 6,600 visitors and 235 media outlets attended the exhibition, according to chairman of the Milipol Qatar Committee, Major-General Nasser bin Fahd al-Thani.

During the press conference to conclude the event, Brigadier al-Shafi announced the details of the deals, saying an agreement worth QR 8 million was signed with Abdullah Abdulghani & Bros Co for importing various kinds of vehicles.

Another agreement worth over QR 50 million was made by MoI with Al Kouniyya Company for importing the materials of ID cards.

The ministry also signed a deal with Fahed Trading and Contracting worth over QR 129 million for importing 77 fire-fighting vehicles for the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qatar.

The fourth agreement was with Mannai Corporation for design, worth over QR 20 million, for the import, fixing and extension of the Tetra radio system. The corporation will also import caravans and F5 business solutions and carry out maintenance for the ICCS sound system.

Various other deals were made by MoI departments worth QR 10 million with different companies, bringing the total value of deals signed during the three-day event to QR 390.6 million.

“This is a great achievement for us that we were able to organise this exhibition under the current circumstances,” Major-General al-Thani said.

Milipol Events director Marie Lagrenee said that Milipol Qatar 2021 was held in the context of industry forecasts, suggesting the Middle East homeland security market will grow in value to be worth $19.7bn by 2022.

Middle Eastern arms imports grew by 25 percent between 2016 and 2020, “driven chiefly by Saudi Arabia (+61 percent), Egypt (+136 percent) and Qatar (+361 percent),” the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said.

