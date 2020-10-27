31.7 C
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Qatar signs security deal with Libya, Haftar condemns

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Interior in State of Libya's Government of National Accord and their accompanying delegation. [QA]

Qatar and Libya’s UN recognised Government signed a security agreement that aims to strengthen cooperation against terrorism and organised crime.

Qatar has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Libyan government, the deal, struck on monday, focusses on security cooperation between the two countries. The agreement however has been condemned by warlord Khalifah Haftar who’s been leading a military campaign to oust the internationally recognised government based in Tripoli.

The security deal is Qatar’s latest effort to bolster bilateral cooperation between Doha and the government of Fayez Al-sarraj who’s been able to reclaim more and more territory in recent months from Emirati-backed Khalifa Haftar’s forces by GNA.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held talks earlier this week with a Libyan government delegation to discuss the latest developments in the war-torn North African country.

Read more: Qatar ‘might get F-35’ despite Israel’s objections.

The deal was signed by both parties in Doha, with Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Khalid Al-Thani overseeing the agreement.

Shortly after, a spokesman for Haftar issued a statement condemning the accord.

The latest security deal came after Libya’s two warring factions signed a “permanent” ceasefire agreement last week in Geneva.

For nearly a decade, Libya has been mired in conflict following the overthrow of authoritarian dictator Moammar Ghaddafi during the 2011 ‘Arab Spring’ uprisings. Since Ghaddafi’s ouster, regional and international powers including the UAE, France and Russia have attempted to counter revolutionary forces in Libya by supporting renegade General Khalifah Haftar. The country is now mainly being controlled by two warring parties, Haftar and Tripoli based government.

