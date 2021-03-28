Qatar soon to be home to ‘Middle East’s first plants factory’

The eighth edition of the Qatar international agricultural exhibition concluded on Saturday and featured 200 exhibitors.
Qatar will soon be home to the Middle East’s first factory of plants, authorities confirmed at the closing of the AgriteQ exhibition, where more than 100 deals were signed.
In light of the challenges that face the agricultural production in Qatar, the first and enormous factory of plants in the Middle East was announced between the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) and MITSUI & Co International #AgriteQ_EnviroteQ2021 pic.twitter.com/ChswlhgChb
The factory aims to prepare professionals for modern production methods at plant factories, increasing self sufficiency rates by raising local vegetable production.
According to the Ministry of Municipality and Environment [MME], the factory will see 95 percent water saving, high production in small areas, reduce harvest periods, produce greens and productive crops all year round, and promote long-term plants.
Hundreds of exhibitors from 42 countries were in attendance at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.
At least 65 Qatari farms were also represented at the event, which concluded on Saturday with at least 150 deals signed.
The agreements look to increase production, promote Qatari self-sufficiency and food security, as well as research in various fields and related sectors.
The MME also signed contracts with 9 private local companies for projects of breeding and fattening local sheep and goats, increasing self-sufficiency of meat production in Qatar.