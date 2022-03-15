29.4 C
Qatar-South Africa bilateral trade increases by 37%

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Business
[Unsplash]

The Gulf state is keen on enhancing its bilateral trade-ties with the South African country officials stated. 

Qatar and South Africa’s bilateral trade has documented a 37% increase between 2020 and 2021, an increases officials attribute to the strong economic relations between both nations.

Qatar Chamber’s First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Towar Al Kuwari revealed that the trade numbers have jumped from 786 million QAR in 2020 to 1.2 billion QAR in 2021, highlighting the significant momentum relations gained in recent years.

The hopeful numbers were announced during the ‘Qatar-South Africa Business Forum’ held online Monday to strengthen trade ties of both countries.

Several officials took part in the webinar, including the Director of Asia and Middle East Region, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) Thulani Mpetsheni, and President of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mtho Xulu.

A number of other representatives were also present to applaud the efforts done by both ends in recent years.

Qatar’s Amir and UK’s Boris Johnson discuss Ukraine and energy security

During the conference, Al Kuwari said that South Africa is an “important trade partner to Qatar”, stressing the strong relations both nations have built through many mutual visits between leaders and other government officials in many fields.

“There is a certain desire from both sides towards levelling up their cooperation relations in all areas,” He added.

“Qatar achieved tangible success in investing in the African continent and there is a remarkable interest in investment in Africa through signing agreements with friendly countries and private sector companies.”

In recent years, Doha has made several investments in the African country, including signing a deal with TotalEnergies to enter three more offshore exploration blocks in South Africa.

The country serves as an important destination for many eager local businessmen thanks to its plenty of “promising opportunities,” Al Kuwari added, reiterating the Chamber’s keenness to encourage more investments in both markets.

Read also: Qatar-Italy trade sees 38% rise in first half of 2021

For his part, Mpetsheni highlighted that his country has a keen interest to develop its exports to the Gulf state and increase the bilateral trade exchange in upcoming years.

As part of the plan, the official pointed to the possibility of organising a business visit for South African businessmen to Qatar this year to meet their Qatari counterparts and discuss areas of cooperation.

