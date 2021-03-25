Qatar Stars League bans fans from entering stadiums 

Even those who purchased tickets will not be allowed to enter the stadium.

Qatar Stars League (QSL) announced no fans will be allowed at the final of the 2020-21 season Ooredoo Cup on Friday.

The match will see Al Sailiya face off with Al Rayyan at an empty Al Sadd Stadium.

QSL confirmed the latest decision will be applicable to all people who purchased tickets through the official website as well as those who were invited to attend the match.

“Fans who purchased tickets will be contacted regarding the refund of money,” the league assured those who already purchased tickets.

This comes following the latest developments and decisions taken by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management and the Ministry of Public Health to contain the coronavirus and maintain a safe and healthy environment.

Authorities imposed further restrictions to curb the virus on Wednesday, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases that has been attributed to a lax attitude by the general public as well as the presence of the new UK strain.

More infections among family members have also been recorded and at least 7 people have died in the last week alone.

Health experts announced Qatar is now battling a second Covid-19 wave.

Currently, authorities are recording more than 500 cases per day and this number is likely to increase in the coming weeks.

Experts warned the new UK strain is more infectious and can cause more severe symptoms, leading to an increase in hospital admissions.

“It may be noted that the QSL is following the latest developments and co-ordinating with the authorities concerned to take appropriate decisions,” the league added.

