Qatar Stars League to drop number of clubs from 2023-24 season

Starting from the 2022-23 season, new strategies will be implemented to raise the level of professionalism for clubs competing in the next Qatar Stars League (QSL).

The number of clubs participating in the QNB Stars League could soon be dropped from 12 to 10 for the 2023-24 season, Qatar Football Association (QFA) said.

This comes as part of a new strategy to develop the professional level of clubs, maintain competitive spirit, and high-quality football games, QFA added, following a Tuesday meeting the Executive Committee of QFA, headed by its President Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani.

The strategy, which demands the “continuation of the promotion and relegation system through the play-off match” is designed to “raise the level of quality and technical standards, QSL said in a statement.

Starting from the 2022-23 season, the new Clubs Participation Agreement is set to mark professional standards and ensure continued progress for clubs participating in the league.

Meanwhile, central financial revenues from commercial rights and TV broadcasts for clubs will be distributed in accordance with “new mechanisms and standards.”

The committee members also agreed to adopt “a new mechanism to give the National Team players an opportunity to participate in the league to enrich the local competitions technically, in addition to raising the competitive level among all clubs according to the criteria determined by QFA after consulting with the competent authorities and departments,” QSL noted.

Starting from the 2021-22 season, a Central Scouting Team will be established hosting experts and specialists so clubs can gain experience with coaches and professional players in accordance with “actual values ​​and efficiency.”

The mechanisms for implementing the strategy comprise providing workshops for the clubs and “partnering world football experts and specialists.”