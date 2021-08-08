Qatar steps in to help as thousands are poisoned in Kosovo

Kosovo has been facing a spike in poison-related cases in recent months.

More than 5,000 people in Kosovo affected by poisoning have received much-needed urgent relief aid from Qatar Charity [QC], the organisation announced.

The aid— carried in coordination with local authorities— includes various medicines for emergency cases as poisoning cases sweep across the Decan province.

Safe drinking water has also been provided.

قامت #قطر_الخيرية بتقديم مساعدات إغاثية عاجلة للمتضررين جراء انتشار حالات التسمم التي اجتاحت بلدية دوتشان بشمال غرب #كوسوفا

استفاد منها أكثر من 5000 شخص

وقد تجاوز عدد الحالات التى وصلت المستشفيات لتلقى العلاج أكثر من 2000 حالة خلال ثلاثة أيام pic.twitter.com/S0ByQu1ABV — Qatar Charity | قطر الخيرية (@qcharity) August 8, 2021

“Qatar Charity has provided urgent relief aid to those affected by the spread of poisoning cases that swept the northwestern Kosvo town of Decan,” the organisation tweeted.

“More than 5,000 people benefited from the aid.”

The delivery came as authorities declared a state of emergency following the mass poisoning, urging local and international humanitarian organisations to intervene to provide urgent aid to residents of the town.

Decan, Kosovo has reported over 2,000 cases of poison in just three days, though the source of the issue has yet to be identified.

Health authorities initially believed the source was due to contaminated drinking water, but analysis carried out by the ministry revealed that it was safe for drinking.

The Institute of Public Health later said despite the negative results, experts will continue to test the water to ensure the community is in fact safe.

In July, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani called on authorities to investigate whether the poisoning was “deliberate” given the alarming spike in cases without a clear source.

Following the distribution of aid, Decan’s mayor, Bashkim Ramosaj, thanked Qatar Charity for its immediate response to the crisis and its effective intervention.

In April alone, QC signed three agreements to provide social assistance to Kosovo, including building a mosque for 1,000 worshipers, digging 38 wells and supporting hundreds of poor families by paying electricity bills for a whole year.

The organisation also boasts more than 500 income-generating projects to help families in need, in addition to more than 1,000 water and sanitation projects in the country.

Read also: QRCS pumps $1.4m into Gaza’s healthcare system

The institution also sponsors several families with limited income to ensure as much help is provided for those in need, with the number currently reaching nearly 3,450 people.

Meanwhile, Qatar Charity has also established the Qatar Training Centre to help 5,000 people acquire necessary skills for employment.