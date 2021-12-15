23 C
Qatar steps towards e-Sports with new official federation

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

News
[Unsplash]

The federation will hold its first meeting after the FIFA Arab Cup. 

Qatar has assigned Abdullah bin Faleh bin Mohammed Al Thani as the first president of the newly launched Qatari e-Sports Federation authorities have announced.

The newly-formed federation falls under the umbrella of the Qatar Olympic Committee and aims to increase the public’s interest in electronic games while also enhancing external participation in the activity.

The group is set to hold its first meeting shortly after the FIFA Arab Cup comes to an end this weekend.

The meeting will focus on identifying regulations and setting a work plan in coordination with the Sports Affairs Department of the Olympic Committee.

e-Sports (or electronic sports) has in recent years catapulted as a new, competitive, and vibrant culture of professional video gaming.

While many continue to debate whether playing video games require the same amount of dedication, skill, and practice as sports in the real world, the virtual edition has undoubtedly grown in popularity worldwide.

Unlike other countries where e-Sports is at the helm of mega-corporations that were quick to capitalise on the growing trend, Qatar’s community follows a more independent approach.

Read also: From the field to your console: DN explores the rising popularity of E-sports

Here in Qatar, gamers fulfill needs by collaborating, organising events, and creating open hubs for play. The community also follows the grass-roots-based, bottom-up approach – as opposed to a top-down approach that corporations follow.

In the past few years, the gaming community has seen rapid progress and immense prospect in the Gulf country with a spike in activities, including multiple events that have catered to gamers.

Video game lounges, such as 1UP Gaming and Shooters, have also started to sprout up across the country.

Now, with proper planning and support from the new federation, Qatar could see a boom in its e-Sports industry that would compliment its vision to become the region’s sports hub.

