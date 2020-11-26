25.1 C
Doha
Saturday, November 28, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

Qatar steps up counterterrorism efforts with new UN programme office in Doha

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesPolitics
Source: Qatar Shura Council

The country’s parliament is the first in the world to sign such an agreement.

Qatar’s Shura Council signed an agreement with the United Nations [UN] to establish the UNOCT Programme Office on Parliamentary Engagement in Preventing and Countering Terrorism in Doha.

The UNOCT office will be open for research, knowledge, and capacity-building to increase support to parliamentarians worldwide. It’s also in line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed in February to support the UN’s Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

“Qatar is making every effort to assist parliamentarians worldwide in their noble task to save humanity from the scourge of terrorism,” said Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council who also signed the agreement.

Vladimir Voronkov, under-secretary general of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, also joined Al Mahmoud in signing the agreement.

Qatar’s Shura Council has also announced a $12.5 million contribution to UNOCT for five years to enable the office “to manage the work of the Programme Office and administer its work and activities”, the UN statement said.

Read also: Qatar-UN meeting highlights ‘football and peace’

The Shura Council’s major contribution is also the first of its kind from a national parliament, which presented the country’s efforts in strengthen parliamentary engagement in addressing issues related to terrorism.

The joint Qatar-UN project agreement further exhibits Doha’s consistent stance to fight terror amid accusations by a Quartet of blockading countries.

In 2017, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a full land, air and sea blockade on Qatar over what they say is Doha’s support of terrorism. Qatar has vehemently rejected the charges. 

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Qatar eases Exceptional Entry Permit measures for residents travelling abroad

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The decision was based on local and international epidemiological factors regarding the spread of COVID-19. Residents currently in Qatar with plans to travel and return...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:59

The Round Up | 26 Nov 2020

Doha News Team - 0
Today’s top stories on The Round Up 🇹🇷 The Amir Sheikh Tamim visits Turkey 🛥️ Qatar’s coast guards stop two Bahraini boats 🇺🇳 Doha and UN launch...
Read more
Activities

Going camping this weekend? Here’s everything you need

Joannah N Zimbe - 0
When planning your camping trip, preparation is key to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience. With camping season in full swing, you would be...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Fatima Shaddad: My last conversation with Qatar’s legendary icon Mama Fatima

Culture Hamida Issa - 0
When I first met Qatar's iconic singer Fatima Shaddad, I knew I was in the presence of a queen in her own right, writes...
Read more

‘Cinema is a Palestinian’s only weapon’: A review of Ajyal’s Audience Award winner, ‘200 Meters’

Culture Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Palestinian voices reach a global audience in a film showing the harsh reality of living under the illegal Israeli occupation. Visiting family members for a...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Skating down memory lane at the now-gone City Center ice rink

Family Life Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Longing, nostalgia and memories are all feelings now left frozen at City Centre's skating arena. It is the early 2000’s in Qatar. You are sitting...
Read more

Top 10 authentic restaurants for world cuisines right here in Doha

Dining Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Qatar is home to a huge melting pot of expats from different parts of the world and this is reflected in the wide range...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.