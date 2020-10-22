30 C
Doha
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Qatar Stock Exchange ‘dragged below 10,000 levels’: report

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Business
Qatar Exchange
Qatar Exchange

The Qatar Stock Exchange was dragged more than 50 points, with its key index settling below 10,000 levels, due to across the board selling.

Hit with yet another challenge amid the pandemic, across the board selling, mainly in consumer goods, industrials, and real estate sectors, dragged QSE more than 50 points on Wednesday, according to an economics expert. 

This was made apparent in the 20-stock Qatar Index, in which the weakened net buying interests of domestic, Gulf and foreign funds were instrumental in the 0.5% decline to 9,965.03 points, Santhosh V. Perumal said in a report by the Gulf Times.

Despite little growth in Gulf markets over the past few months, decliners recently exceeded gainers by far on the bourse, with year-to-date losses hitting a 4.42%. Not only that, but over the past couple of months, Islamic stocks have been dropping faster than the other indices.

Meanwhile, the Total Return Index dropped 0.5% to 19,157.44 points, Al Rayan Islamic Index by 0.57% to 2,334.9 points and All Share Index by 0.4% to 3,076.91 points.

Market capitalism, on the other hand, saw a 0.49% decrease, roughly QR3bn, to  QR593.75bn, mainly owing to microcap segments.

Read more: Qatar’s GDP to hit $208bn by 2024

With the banks and industrial sectors accounting for about 70% of the total trading volume, trade turnover shrank during higher volume in the bourse. 

Unfortunately, the consumer goods and services sector index also declined with a drop of 1.42%. Industrials saw a 0.88% decrease, realty 0.67%, insurance 0.31%, transport 0.28%, banks and financial services 0.09% and telecom 0.05%. Several traded constituents were affected, including Baladna, Woqod, Dlala, Widam Food, Ezdan, Doha Bank and many more.

One of the many governmental efforts that helped boost confidence in the Qatari market despite COVID-19 struggles is the QR10bn support package the government released for Qatar’s capital market back in March. This, along with other financial factors, contributed to market revival. 

Despite the drop in numbers, the Gulf individuals’ net profit booking grew from QR10.98mn on October 20 to QR15.14mn this month. 

Going forward, experts say that the third-quarter results will determine the course of action for the stock market.

Just last month, Moody’s Investors Service, a leading provider of credit ratings, research, and risk analysis, said that Qatar’s unsecured debt rating is at Aa3 with a stable outlook, despite the pandemic. The ratings were pinned on Doha’s resilience in the face of obstacles, including a temporary decline in oil prices and geopolitical tension, Moody’s said.

The latest figures came as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a global organisation that fosters global monetary cooperation, believes the 2020 FIFA World Cup will gradually boost Qatar’s economy.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:20

The Round Up | 22 Oct 2020

Doha News Team - 0
In case you missed it, here are the top stories in Qatar today: 🏫 Schools open to in-person learning 🇶🇦 Qatar calls for dialogue in Gulf...
Read more
News

Popular vlogger Nas Daily attacks Al Jazeera after ‘Israel whitewashing’ claims

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The controversial content creator attacked Al Jazeera for what he claimed was the network spreading 'fake news'. Israeli-Palestinian video blogger Nas Daily took to social...
Read more
Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 to boost Qatar’s economy, IMF says

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is expected to boost Qatar’s economy gradually, leading to growth in many sectors in the next few years. The...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

News

‘We’ve been suffering for a long time’: Migrant workers struggle as...

Doha News Team - 0
Workers were left with no choice but to break their silence in June after not receiving their salaries for 10 months, prompting authorities to...

Saudi minister hints at lifting the illegal blockade

Top Stories

Life after COVID-19: what will it be like?

News

Culture minister: Vocal critics welcome in Qatar

Culture

After online uproar, authorities clarify: entry fees will be for Al...

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Best selling author and Qatar resident Layla Saad on fighting racism, white supremacy

Culture Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Doha News interviewed Qatar based author Layla Saad, who is a speaker and teacher on race, identity, leadership, personal transformation and social change. We...
Read more

Meet Qatar’s ‘inclusive’ skating community

Where To Go & What To Do Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Roller blading, or skating, has become increasingly popular in Qatar as residents seek a fun and interactive way to keep fit - all while...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘We’ve been suffering for a long time’: Migrant workers struggle as company delays payments for almost a year

News Doha News Team - 0
Workers were left with no choice but to break their silence in June after not receiving their salaries for 10 months, prompting authorities to...
Read more

Saudi minister hints at lifting the illegal blockade

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Riyadh’s top diplomat stated that he believed the end of the rift will be in the ‘relatively near future’. Saudi’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.