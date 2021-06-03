33.2 C
Doha
Thursday, June 3, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar strikes 1-0 victory against India at World Cup qualifiers

By Hala Abdallah

-

NewsQatar 2022Top Stories

Qatar defeats India at the World Cup 2022 qualifiers, snatching a 1-0 victory.

Qatar’s national football team cemented its dominance over Group E of the Asian Qualifiers after securing a 1-0 victory against India in the joint FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers on Thursday.

Although the reigning AFC Asian Cup titleholders automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 as the host nation, Qatar remains a favourite to win Group E, which will seal their place in the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals.

Qatar Football Association said “Sanchez has named a strong 27-player squad for the Asian Qualifiers, with the likes of 2019 AFC Asian Cup top-scorer Almoez Ali, Akram Afif and Hasan Alhaydos powering Qatar.”

Abdulaziz Hatem put Qatar ahead just 33 minutes into the game with shot into the back of the net.

In the first-leg match, India held reigning Asian Champions Qatar to a 0-0 draw, a result considered as historic for the Asian team.

“Qatar is currently on top of the Group E rankings with 16 points from six games, compared to 12 points from five matches for Oman, 4 for Afghanistan, 3 for India and one point for Bangladesh,” QFA stated.

India’s football coach Igor Stimac said earlier on Wednesday that holding Qatar to a goalless draw in the first-leg of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers was a “big surprise” and Thursday’s match against the “best team in Asia” will be extremely difficult.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Qatar 2022

African journalists organisation slams ‘despicable’ UAE campaign against Qatar 2022

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The federation previously denounced attempts by several states to lure its members into calling for a boycott of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in...
Read more
Business

Tunisian PM denies plans to give away land to Qatari investors

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Tunisian PM clarified that ‘providing facilities to Qatari investors free of obstacles’ does not mean giving up on Tunisian lands.  Tunisian Prime Minister and...
Read more
Business

Alaska Airlines drops Emirates partnership in favour of Qatar Airways

Farah AlSharif - 0
Alaska Airlines said its partnership with Emirates will come to an end on July 31, with eyes on a new deal with Qatar Airways. With...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.